9th Russia–Abkhazia Business Forum to recap 10 years of cooperation

The 9th Russia–Abkhazia Business Forum will review topical issues involving foreign economic cooperation between Russia and Abkhazia, including through the prism of expanding and deepening interregional contacts. Some of the most important issues will include the two countries’ interaction in tourism, investment, information technologies, infrastructure, and energy. The event is being organized by the Russian Ministry of Economic Development and the Abkhaz Ministry of Economy with the support of the Roscongress Foundation.

The 9th Russia–Abkhazia Business Forum will be held on 12 October 2018 in Sukhumi, Abkhazia, and aims to develop trade, economic, and cultural ties between Russia and Abkhazia. The forum will be attended by Abkhaz President Raul Khadzhimba, Abkhaz Minister of Economy Adgur Ardzinba, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Abkhazia Alexey Dvinyanin, Russian Deputy Minister of North Caucasus Affairs Igor Koshin, and representatives of the presidential administrations of Russia and Abkhazia.

The key part of the forum program will be the plenary session ‘Abkhazia–Russia: Ten Years of Intensive Cooperation, Current Achievements, and New Horizons’. The session will feature a presentation of the results of ten years of Russian–Abkhaz cooperation and an announcement of plans and prospects for further cooperation between the two countries. The forum will continue with the roundtables ‘Foreign Economic Cooperation Between Abkhazia and Russia. Problems and Prospects’, ‘Cooperation and Interaction in Tourism. Ways to Improve the Quality of the Tourism Product’, ‘The Banking Sector as a Factor in the Growth of the Abkhaz Economy in the Context of Bilateral Cooperation’ and ‘Cooperation in Information Technologies and Innovative Development’ as well as a meeting of the Russia–Abkhazia Business Council.

The roundtable participants will discuss promising areas for expanding mutual trade between Russia and Abkhazia, export support as a priority of the state economic policy, the state strategy for developing tourism in Abkhazia, the use of progressive experience and technologies in the banking sector, and the digital transformation of the Abkhaz economy and social sector.

The forum is free for registered participants. Registration is available at the link: https://reg.forumregions.com/registration.