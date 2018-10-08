Havana to Host the First Russia–Latin America Business Forum

On 29 October 2018, the capital of the Republic of Cuba, Havana, is to host the presentation of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2019 to the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean at the Russia–Latin America Business Forum. The event is to take place during the duration of the 16th meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian–Cuban Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation under the leadership of Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Yury Borisov. Techzvetmet LLC is General Partner of the event. Russia–Latin America Business Forum takes place for the second time. The event premiered in Montevideo, the capital of Uruguay in March 2016.

The Roscongress Foundation and the Bering-Bellingshausen Institute for the Americas (IBBA) are the organizers of the Forum supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment of the Republic of Cuba. The event will take place at the 36th Havana International Fair FIHAV.

“The development of cooperation with the countries of the Latin American region remains a priority for Russia. Such business events always draw remarkable attention of our Cuban colleagues and partners. This point is proven by both St. Petersburg International Economic Forum last June, and the Second Eurasian Women’s Forum that wrapped up 21 September that has been attended by a representative delegation from Cuba. The Russia–Latin America Business Forum is a logical continuation of the dialogue initiated in St. Petersburg, and will once again focus on key areas of cooperation between our countries and the prospects for their development, as well as identify new points of interaction between Russia and Cuba,” emphasized Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation Anton Kobyakov.

The Second Russia–Latin America Business Forum brings together the leadership of the major Russian and Latin American enterprises, heads of export-oriented companies, representatives of federal executive bodies, as well as officials from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Russia–Latin America Business Forum will become a unique platform for interaction between representatives of Russian and Latin American officials and business communities, discussing the prospects for trade, economic and investment cooperation between Russia and countries of the region, as well as issues of state support for Russian and Latin American business, development of integration processes in Europe and in Latin America.

The Roscongress Foundation the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation participate in putting together the business programme of the event. A plenary session dedicated to current issues in the development of Russian–Cuban official, business and trade relations between Russia and countries of the Latin America is to be the focal event of the Forum’s business programme.