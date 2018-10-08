Russian Politics & Diplomacy
FINOPOLIS 2018 mobile app available to download

Press Releases
October 08, 16:25 UTC+3
The organizers of FINOPOLIS 2018 have launched a mobile app for Forum participants and attendees. The app helps you track activities at the Forum in real time and use event services.

Forum participants can use it to view information about the programme, speakers, and partners, as well as to keep up-to-date on the latest news and find their way around the venue.

Services available include: exchanging messages and setting-up meetings with other participants, creating their own personal timetable, and viewing business event session broadcasts.

The app can be downloaded via App Store and Google Play.

The Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented non-financial development institution and a major organizer of international conventions, exhibition and public events.

The Roscongress Foundation was founded in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia’s economic potential and strengthening the country’s image by organizing international conventions, exhibitions, and public events. The Foundation develops substantive content for such events, providing companies and organizations with advice, information, and expert guidance, and offering comprehensive evaluation, analysis, and coverage of the Russian and global economic agendas. It offers administrative services and promotional support for business projects and helps to attract investment, including in the form of public-private partnerships.

Today, its annual programme includes events held from Montevideo to Vladivostok, offering an opportunity to bring together global business leaders, experts, the media, and government officials in one place, creating favourable conditions for dialogue and the promotion of new ideas and projects, and assisting in the creation of social enterprise and charity projects.

www.roscongress.org

