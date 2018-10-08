FINOPOLIS 2018 mobile app available to download

The organizers of FINOPOLIS 2018 have launched a mobile app for Forum participants and attendees. The app helps you track activities at the Forum in real time and use event services.

Forum participants can use it to view information about the programme, speakers, and partners, as well as to keep up-to-date on the latest news and find their way around the venue.

Services available include: exchanging messages and setting-up meetings with other participants, creating their own personal timetable, and viewing business event session broadcasts.

The app can be downloaded via App Store and Google Play.

