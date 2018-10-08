Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World's First Shared Trading Platform, Exchain, Launches Public Beta Test

Press Releases
October 08, 11:35 UTC+3
BEIJING, Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first shared trading platform, Exchain, rolled out its public beta test on October 6, 12:00 am (GMT +8). Exchain is invested by oversea institutes and industry professionals, builds branches in Singapore, HK, US, China, etc. Exchain aims to build a transparent, open and mutually beneficial trading platform that is co-owned, shared and governed by the public and features shared benefits, monitoring and transaction transparency.

In order to better create a shared trading platform, Exchain comes with several features: the transaction is a form of investment in the platform; no transaction fees for the first three months; availability of partner programs; and the ability to issues ICOs that will never be subject to listing fees. These features set up a scenario whereby both the project developer and the users of the exchange can participate in co-ownership, sharing and co-governance.

Exchain adopted the "transaction is a form of investment" model, in which users can, through trading, obtain the platform token, ET, and become a shareholder in Exchain, as well as share in the benefits and interests of Exchain.

Exchain has also launched trading with no transaction fees during a limited period: all transactions will be free of all charges during the first three months.

Exchain's partnership programs include the General Partnership Program and the Super Partnership, both providing awards paid out in ETs as well as in USD-denominated tokens (USDT). Any user who brings more than one new user (anyone who executes a trade on the platform) on board can become a "general partner" and brings on board more than 50 new users will be automatically upgraded to a "super partner" and receive in perpetuity the equivalent of 20 percent to 50 percent of the fees for the referrer's transactions. Both partner programs offer Exchain platform tokens as rewards, while the new users will also receive USDT rewards.

The above explains the policies Exchain has put in place for its users and partners. For those issuing an ICO through the exchange, Exchain also provides strong support, while all ICOs that meet Exchain's listing standards will enjoy a free listing in perpetuity.

As the first shared trading platform worldwide, the emergence of Exchain can be expected to have a positive impact on the healthy and sustainable development of digital currency exchanges. 

