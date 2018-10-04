Crystal Group PASS™ Introduced as Rugged Cybersecurity Solution

HIAWATHA, Iowa, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Group, Inc., a leading designer/manufacturer of rugged computer and electronic hardware, will introduce Crystal Group PASS™ – Platform Agnostic Security Solutions engineered to enhance cybersecurity protection for critical data-at-rest systems utilizing rugged computers, servers, switches, and data storage systems at four events worldwide in October.

Crystal Group PASS includes the world's first rugged FIPS 140-2 compliant data-at-rest storage devices, ruggedized RuckusTM ICX switches with NIAP certified IP-security modules for network encryption, and exclusively conformal-coated Seagate 2.5-inch, dual-port SAS drives compatible with any Crystal Group server, workstation, and JBOD or RAID storage system. Crystal Group's encryption-based cybersecurity protection is built using the Intel® processor, chipset, and Trusted Platform Module to guard sensitive data-at-rest.

Crystal Group manufactures its field-proven products in vertically integrated NIST compliant, AS9100D certified, U.S.-based facilities, tracing every component from the raw materials through production processes to the delivery of the final warrantied product. This helps to ensure an end-to-end U.S. supply chain of custody and helps prevent security vulnerabilities.

Crystal Group Global Showcases – October 2018

Visit Crystal Group at any of the following trade shows around the world in October to discuss the cybersecurity protection of PASS:

AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition, W.E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C., Booth 1144, October 8-10

Meteorological Technology World Expo, Hall 8, RAI Amsterdam, Stand 12030, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, October 9-11

Future Forces Forum, PVA Expo Praha, Prague, Czech Republic, Hall 4, Stand 435, October 17-19

Autonomous Vehicle Technology World Expo & Symposium – North America, Suburban Collection Showcase, Booth AV426, Novi, Michigan, October 23-25

About Crystal Group, Inc.

Crystal Group, Inc., a technology leader in rugged computer hardware, specializes in the design and manufacture of custom and commercial rugged servers, embedded computing, networking devices, displays, power supplies, and data storage for high reliability in harsh environments.

Crystal Group products meet or exceed IEEE, IEC, and military standards, including MIL-STD-810, 167-1, 461, and MIL-S-901; are backed by an industry-leading, 5-plus-year warranty with in-house support; and are manufactured in the company's Hiawatha, Iowa, USA, facility certified to ISO 9001:2015/AS9100D quality management standards.

