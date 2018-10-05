Presentation on the XI Eurasian Economic Forum takes place in Moscow

On October 4, a press conference on the subject of "Economy of trust and business diplomacy from the Atlantic to the Pacific" took place in Moscow.

Participants included: Chairman of the Board and CEO of the Roscongress Foundation Alexander Stuglev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banca Intesa and President of the Conoscere Eurasia Association Antonio Fallico, Member of the Eurasian Economic Commission Board, Minister for key aspects of integration and macroeconomics Tatyana Valovaya, and the advisor on trade issues at the Italian Embassy in Moscow Niccolò Fontana. Director of the Eurasian Communications Centre Alexei Pilko led the press conference.

The discussion covered the main issues and events related to the upcoming XI Eurasian Economic Forum, which will be held in Verona, Italy, on 25 and 26 October. Participants gave detailed accounts of the Forum's working programme, shared the names of key speakers, and responded to questions from journalists.

The Eurasian Economic Forum 2018 is themed "Economy of trust and business diplomacy from the Atlantic to the Pacific." The discussion about trust and the economy, which began at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, will continue in Verona. The main focus will be on issues of developing an economy of trust and diplomacy of business in greater Eurasia, including the search for new effective mechanisms for cooperation in a number of sectors.

"The atmosphere of trust is very important in the establishment and maintaining of regular contacts in business circles. How stable and effective are these contacts, and can we restore trust and find points of contact? How can the Eurasian and European business communities cooperate in the current geopolitical climate? These and many other questions will be discussed by participants in dedicated sessions during the Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona," said Chairman of the Board and CEO of the Roscongress Foundation Alexander Stuglev.

He also noted that a content-rich agenda has been prepared for Forum attendees and participants, and that senior figures in relevant fields, including politicians and public figures as well as businesspeople, diplomats, and experts, have been invited.

"Our Forum is developing rapidly. From year to year, from Forum to Forum, the number of themes under discussion grow, the geographical reach expands, and the number of participants increases. This current XI Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona is distinguished by the fact that it draws participation from major business leaders from many countries, and by leading politicians from Italy and Russia – which takes it to a distinctly new level. This makes the Forum more authoritative and appeals to the business and political elites in countries across greater Eurasia from the Atlantic to the Pacific Oceans," said Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banca Intesa and President of the Conoscere Eurasia Association Antonio Fallico.

Participants in the press conference said that the event's agenda will cover the key issues of economic development and cooperation between the EU and the Eurasian Economic Community, the development of the energy sector, the financial sector, transport and infrastructure, inter-regional cooperation, and information and digital technologies.

"The platform Verona offers is one of the most important places where we can come together and meet with our European colleagues, discuss the challenges and threats that we face, and agree on courses of cooperation," said Tatyana Valovaya.

The XI Eurasian Economic Forum is organized by the Italian non-commercial Conoscere Eurasia Association, Roscongress Foundation, and the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The official website of the Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona, Italy: http://forumverona.com/en/.

The Forum programme can be found here.

Contact information for questions relating to media accreditation and activity at the event:

E-mail: alena.bunkova@roscongress.org; andrey.samorodov@bancaintesa.ru

The St Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place in St Petersburg from 6 to 8 June 2019.

For reference:

The Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented non-financial development institution and a major organizer of international conventions, exhibitions, and public events.

The Roscongress Foundation was founded in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia’s economic potential and strengthening the country’s image by organizing international conventions, exhibitions, and public events. The Foundation develops substantive content for such events, providing companies and organizations with advice, information, and expert guidance, and offering comprehensive evaluation, analysis, and coverage of the Russian and global economic agendas. It offers administrative services and promotional support for business projects and helps to attract investment, including in the form of public-private partnerships.

Today, its annual programme includes events held from Montevideo to Vladivostok, offering an opportunity to bring together global business leaders, experts, the media, and government officials in one place, creating favourable conditions for dialogue and the promotion of new ideas and projects, and assisting in the creation of social enterprise and charity projects.

www.roscongress.org

Conoscere Eurasia is an independent, non-party and non-profit organization. Founded on 10 November 2007 as an expression of the Honorary Consulate of the Russian Federation in Verona, Conoscere Eurasia has the aim of developing relations between Italy, European Union, the Russian Federation and the Eurasian Economic Union, which members are Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan.

Conoscere Eurasia is interested in the development of its activity with the countries of Central Asia (Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan), Russia has always played a propulsive role with such, and with the states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, where China, India and Pakistan are active members and Iran and Mongolia are observer members.

The members of the Association are private citizens, companies and formal organisations, residents in Europe and Eurasia.

www.conoscereeurasia.it