Applications now being accepted for INNOSOCIUM Nationwide Social Project Competition

Press Releases
October 05, 11:30 UTC+3
The INNOSOCIUM Nationwide Social Project Competition will be accepting online applications from 1 October. The competition is a joint project by the Roscongress Foundation and the Art, Science and Sport charity foundation.

Participants will comprise student teams from universities with dedicated marketing, management, advertising, and public relations faculties.

The objective of the competition is to raise young people’s awareness of current social issues and possible solutions, and to spread effective experience of planning social projects.

Ideas for communications solutions will be pitched against each other in three priority areas: active ageing, social inclusion, and regional development.

The student projects will be judged by an expert panel, whose members will include representatives from leading Russian universities, government departments, businesses, and creative agencies, as well as experts from the Effie Awards Russia, an international advertising and marketing communications prize.

The competition finalists will be announced at the Russian Investment Forum in February. The winners of the competition will be awarded RUB 500,000 to implement their project, which they will present at SPIEF 2019. Partners of the award include the Russian Copper Company, the Memory of Generations charity foundation, and the Art, Science, and Sport charity foundation.

The INNOSOCIUM competition will include an educational programme featuring lectures and master classes delivered by communications experts.

Projects will be accepted until 28 December 2018.

For more details of the competition’s terms and conditions and to submit an application, please visit https://innosocium.ru/.

The Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented non-financial development institution and a major organizer of international conventions, exhibitions, and public events.

The Roscongress Foundation was founded in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia’s economic potential and strengthening the country’s image by organizing international conventions, exhibitions, and public events. The Foundation develops substantive content for such events, providing companies and organizations with advice, information, and expert guidance, and offering comprehensive evaluation, analysis, and coverage of the Russian and global economic agendas. It offers administrative services and promotional support for business projects and helps to attract investment, including in the form of public-private partnerships.

Today, its annual programme includes events held from Montevideo to Vladivostok, offering an opportunity to bring together global business leaders, experts, the media, and government officials in one place, creating favourable conditions for dialogue and the promotion of new ideas and projects, and assisting in the creation of social enterprise and charity projects.

www.roscongress.org

