Lord John Desmond Waverley pays working visit to Russia

Lord John Desmond Waverley, a member of the House of Lords of the UK Parliament, the regional partner of the Roscongress Foundation in the UK, and Deputy Chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Russia, has arrived in Russia for a working visit.

Lord Waverley’s visit is a continuation of agreements he reached with Adviser to the Russian President Anton Kobyakov at SPIEF 2018, is part of a cooperation agreement between the Roscongress Foundation and SupplyFinder Lda, and is timed to coincide with Russian Energy Week, one of the top events in the Russian energy industry, which is being held in Moscow on 3–6 October 2018.

During his visit to Moscow, Lord Waverley took part in the Forum as well as a joint meeting with Kobyakov and the leaders of the Roscongress Foundation. The key topics of discussion were preparations for the Russian-British Business Forum in London (26–27 November 2018) and the participation of UK representatives in SPIEF 2019. In addition, Lord Waverley met with Russian Export Center General Director Andrey Slepnev and Skolkovo Foundation Chairman of the Board Igor Drozdov to discuss prospects for using the promising SupplyFinder project in Russia to promote Russian exports.

During a trip to Kazan, Lord Waverley held talks Republic of Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov during which the two officials spoke about interregional cooperation, and he also paid a visit to the Innopolis special economic zone and Kazan Federal University.

Lord Waverley noted: “The extensive travel programme and discussion of a wide range of topics covering trade opportunities for the UK, including religious, cultural and sports issues, proved to be productive and, I am certain, will help strengthen interaction between our countries”.

The Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented non-financial development institution and a major organizer of international conventions, exhibitions, and public events.

The Roscongress Foundation was founded in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia’s economic potential and strengthening the country’s image by organizing international conventions, exhibitions, and public events. The Foundation develops substantive content for such events, providing companies and organizations with advice, information, and expert guidance, and offering comprehensive evaluation, analysis, and coverage of the Russian and global economic agendas. It offers administrative services and promotional support for business projects and helps to attract investment, including in the form of public-private partnerships.

Today, its annual programme includes events held from Montevideo to Vladivostok, offering an opportunity to bring together global business leaders, experts, the media, and government officials in one place, creating favourable conditions for dialogue and the promotion of new ideas and projects, and assisting in the creation of social enterprise and charity projects.

www.roscongress.org