Mohawk Industries, Inc. Invites You to Join the Third Quarter Conference Call on the Web

October 03, 17:47 UTC+3
CALHOUN, Georgia, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) Third Quarter 2018 earnings release on Thursday, October 25, 2018, you are invited to listen to its conference call that will be broadcast live on Friday, October 26, 2018 at 11:00 am ET.

 

What:     

Mohawk Industries, Inc. 3rd Quarter 2018 Earnings Call
     
 

When:     

October 26, 2018
   

11:00 am ET
     
 

Where:     

www.mohawkind.com
   

Select Investor Information       
     
 

How:           

Live over the Internet - Simply log on to the web at the address above or
   

Live Conference Call:     Dial 1-800-603-9255 (US/Canada)
   

                                       Dial 1-706-634-2294 (Int'l)
   

                                       Dial 1-253-237-1879 (Int'l)
   

                                       Conference ID: 4365317           

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk's vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Karastan, IVC, Marazzi, Mohawk, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world's largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

For those unable to listen at the designated time, the call will remain available for replay over Mohawk Industries, Inc. investor relations website through November 26, 2018 or by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (US/Canada) or 1-404-537-3406 (Int'l/Local) and entering Conference ID # 4365317.

