Zoomlion Celebrates Technological Achievements and 26th Anniversary

Press Releases
October 01, 9:00 UTC+3
CHANGSHA, China, Sept. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion), one of China's top construction machinery manufacturers, is celebrating its 26th anniversary and showcasing the company's technological achievements and breakthroughs as well as the researchers who work on the frontlines to advance scientific development,at its fourth Technology Innovation Convention at its headquarters in Changsha, China.

"From the first pump to a portfolio of 800 products in 49 series across nine categories, Zoomlion has advanced from a workshop factory to an international enterprise with manufacturing bases around the world. Over the last 26 years we've grown into a leading high-end construction machinery and equipment manufacturer in the global market," said Zhan Chunxin, Chairman and CEO of Zoomlion. "Technological innovation is Zoomlion's strength; we will continue to develop high-end, smart products that break through technological barriers and exceed clients' expectations."

In the first half of 2018, leveraging its capabilities in Big Data and smart technologies, Zoomlion has developed the ZTC251 and ZTC800 series truck cranes, which are capable of remote fault diagnosis and mobile app control. Both have received wide praise from clients for their enhanced safety, improved accuracy and high working efficiency.

Prioritizing technological innovation, Zoomlion has pursued a strategy of high-speed development. Its first semiannual report in 2018 showed that overall sales of Zoomlion's construction machinery products have reached RMB 13.592 billion (US$ 2.03 billion), a 61.15% year-on-year increase.

Zoomlion's innovation-driven product development strategy has resulted in the launch of multiple world record holders, including a 2,000-ton all-terrain crane that has the highest lifting capacity, the longest 101-meter concrete pump truck with carbon fiber arm, the tallest elevating platform fire truck, the largest hammerhead tower crane and China's first 3,200-ton crawler crane.

By advancing to smart manufacturing, Zoomlion has integrated Internet of Things technology, Big Data, and mobile networks to develop products that provide more intelligent functions and services, restructuring the company's business model from equipment manufacturer to manufacturing service provider.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery and financial services. The company now sells nearly 800 cutting-edge products from 49 product lines covering nine major categories. Zoomlion is China's first construction machinery company to be listed on both the Shenzhen and Hong Kong stock exchanges. http://en.zoomlion.com/

