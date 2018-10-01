Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Commodity Expo Shows Openness of SW China's Luzhou

Press Releases
October 01, 9:00 UTC+3
1 pages in this article

LUZHOU, China, Sept. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The just-concluded 2018 The 6th China Luzhou Southwest Commodity Expo has showed the openness of Luzhou, a city where the South Sichuan Port Area (SSPA) of China (Sichuan) Pilot Free Trade Zone (FTZ) is located.

The expo set up 800 booths in the main exhibition area, a cultural and creative pavilion, and Belt and Road national pavilions.

Exhibitors from Azerbaijan, Moldova, Australia, the Republic of Korea, Israel, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan also showcased their feature products at the expo.

The expo offers a platform for exhibitors to share dividends of free trade and to jointly build the Belt and Road. Luzhou will create a high-quality and more efficient business environment for enterprises, said Jiang Fuyi, secretary of the Luzhou Municipal CPC Committee, at the opening ceremony of the expo.

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the relations with China and is willing to further develop partnerships with China in various fields under the Belt and Road Initiative. Through the expo, Azerbaijan can introduce its best quality products to consumers in Luzhou, said Akram Zeynalli, Azerbaijani ambassador to China.

We choose location-advantageous Luzhou for our first national pavilion in Sichuan, which is one of the Chinese provinces that Azerbaijan holds close relationships with along the Belt and Road construction, according to the Ambassador.

During the expo, Kuang Lecheng, vice president of China Economic Information Service (CEIS), released a report about the business environment of Luzhou city.

The report gives a full display of the innovation achievements made by Luzhou on reforming business environment in a bid to facilitate investors' investment, demonstrating that Luzhou is taking a more open approach to the outside world.

Kuang noted that the SSPA of China (Sichuan) FTZ has made a remarkable progress in improving business efficiency and enhancing innovation, which has even surpassed that in China's eastern coastal regions. Luzhou is now taking advantage of the opportunities provided by the Belt and Road Initiative and the Yangtze River Economic Belt Development to optimize business environment and upgrading city management.

Themed on New Era, New Trade, and New Luzhou, the expo is hosted by China General Chamber of Commerce (CGCC) and organized by government of Luzhou City with support from Sichuan Provincial Department of Commerce and Sichuan Bureau of Expo Affairs.

