Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

REVOLVE Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Press Releases
October 01, 9:00 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

CERRITOS, California, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Advance Holdings, LLC (to be renamed Revolve Group, Inc., "REVOLVE") today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. REVOLVE intends to apply to list its common stock on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "RVLV."

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC will act as lead joint bookrunning managers for the offering. BofA Merrill Lynch will also act as joint bookrunning manager for the offering. Barclays Capital Inc. and Jefferies LLC will act as bookrunning managers for this offering and Cowen and Company, LLC, Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. will act as co-managers for this offering. 

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by telephone at 1-866-718-1649; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, by telephone at 1-800-221-1037, or by email at newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ross Brawn: Michael Schumacher’s son Mick needs to take more steps to join F1 world
2
Russia’s new rocket-launched drone to pierce air defenses more easily — expert
3
Russia lost 112 servicemen over three years of counter-terror operation in Syria - MP
4
Algeria is interested in the supplies of Russian wheat
5
Sanctions are counterproductive for countries imposing them, says Russian business magnate
6
Putin reaffirms willingness to continue joint work with Chinese leader
7
Russian Orthodox Church uncertain over Poroshenko’s religious affiliation
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT