CIIE to support domestic and international brands with an on-site IP Service Center

SHANGHAI, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The China International Import Expo (CIIE), is to establish an on-site "Intellectual Property Protection and Commercial Dispute Resolution Service Centre" (IP Service Centre), as well as other IP protection initiatives. The "one-stop shop" for intellectual property services will provide consultation, protection and dispute resolution services to delegates by experts from a range of governmental departments and the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission. The service will be available via a specially established call centre before and after the event and on-site during the expo.

Wang Bingnan, Vice Minister of Commerce and Director of China International Import and Export Bureau said, "The China International Import Expo will be a platform for the release of new technologies and new products. We attach great importance to the intellectual property protection as a matter of fair-trade at such fairs. As a result, we aim to make CIIE an important example of property rights protection by introducing new measures to earnestly protect the interests of all parties involved."

The Shanghai Municipal Intellectual Property Office in cooperation with several governmental departments have formulated a series of recommendations for the supervision and rectification of Intellectual Property Rights disputes in China, including the unauthorized use of trademarks and logos. In a move to better support those attending CIIE this November, several of these recommendations are to be adopted by the expo, including:

Formulation of new methods and regulations for the handling of complaints pertaining to the infringement of intellectual property rights by participants.

Implementation of a new initiative taken from the "Opinions of the Shanghai Higher People's Court on Serving and Safeguarding the China International Import Expo" aimed at strengthening the protection of exhibitors IP rights at CIIE

Introduction of Intellectual property right column and an on-site IP Service Call Center (+86-21-968888)

Providing consultation and guidance to exhibitors who wish to apply for intellectual property rights in China will be able to do so on-site by submitting their application to the relevant authorities on-site.

Implementation of improved pre-exhibition review regulations.

About China International Import Expo

China International Import Expo (CIIE), organized by China International Import Expo bureau and the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, is jointly sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government. As the first exhibition of its kind is supported by international organizations including the WTO, UNCTAD, and UNIDO.