Intralinks and Axiom Alliance Benefits European Dealmakers

September 26, 12:23 UTC+3

Relationship lets EMEA dealmakers securely accelerate deal timelines

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Intralinks®, a leading virtual data room (VDR) provider, and Axiom, the leading global alternative legal services provider, announced today that their alliance has been extended to the EMEA region. The alliance enables Intralinks' EMEA customers to leverage Axiom's multi-jurisdictional talent and its Contracts Intelligence Platform technology to accelerate contract review, unearth deal synergies and provide critical business insights.

"Until now, European organizations preparing for an M&A event did not have rapid, cost-effective access to secure technology capable of driving quantitative insights," said Laurent Sultan, SVP Sales EMEA. "Intralinks' partnership with Axiom changes that."

Axiom's Contracts Intelligence Platform uses state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to speed the contract review process, reveal potential deal synergies and provide business-critical information in a user-friendly portal.

The alliance also creates efficiencies by:

  • Reducing the diligence timeline
  • Accelerating and improving integration outcomes
  • Protecting sensitive and confidential data

"Axiom's AI-driven analysis has become the gold standard for enabling the acceleration of deal timelines. This alliance sets a new platinum standard for the way EMEA deals can, and should, get done," said Conor Miller, SVP of M&A Due Diligence and Integration Services at Axiom.

About Intralinks 

Intralinks is a leading financial technology provider for the global banking, dealmaking and capital markets communities. As pioneers of the virtual data room, Intralinks enables and secures the flow of information facilitating strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and investor reporting. In its 22-year history Intralinks has earned the trust and business of more than 99 percent of the Fortune 1000 and has executed over US$34.7 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform. For more information, visit www.intralinks.com.

About Axiom

Axiom, a recognized leader in the business of law, provides tech-enabled legal, contracts and compliance solutions for large enterprises. Axiom's solutions combine legal experience, technology and data analytics to deliver work in a way that dramatically reduces risk, cost and cycle-time. The firm comprises 2,000-plus lawyers, professionals, process engineers and technologists who serve over half the Fortune 100 across 15 regions and 3 centres of excellence globally. www.axiomlaw.com

