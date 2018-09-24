Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Heads of Russian Government Agencies and Top Corporations to Meet with Hong Kong Investors

Press Releases
September 24, 18:31 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

On 24 September Moscow will play host to the first in a series of business meetings and events organized as part of the official visit of The Better Hong Kong Foundation’s delegation to Russia. The Better Hong Kong Foundation, whose mission is to strengthen and develop international economic cooperation between East and West, has formed a delegation of businesspeople and investors from Hong Kong who are interested in carrying out business projects with Russia, but do not have any experience in dealing with the country. 

The delegation is made up of a number of prominent Hong Kong businesspeople, including: Ronnie Chan, Chairman of Hang Lung Properties, which is one of the largest developers creating world-class commercial complexes in the main cities of China; Pansy Ho, Chairman of Shun Tak Holdings, a conglomerate with core business activities in real estate, transportation, hospitality and investment in Greater China; Sebastian Man, Chairman and CEO of electrical products manufacturer Chung Mei International Holdings Limited; Winnie Ng, Executive Director of The Kowloon Motor Bus Co., one of the largest bus companies in the world; David Chiu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Fast East Consortium (FEC), a leading regional conglomerate in the property development and hospitality sectors in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Hungary; and Diana Chou,  Founder and Chairman of Dragon General Aviation Group Ltd.

Adviser to the President Anton Kobyakov, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin, Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin and Governor of St. Petersburg Georgy Poltavchenko will all hold meetings with the delegation, as will the heads of major Russian companies that are developing strategies for cooperation with Hong Kong.

“The prospects for developing economic cooperation between our countries are great. Numerous sectors are open to cooperation, and the potential financial benefits from new joint projects are huge. There are promising areas of joint activities that have yet to be explored – for example, produce trade (which has great potential) and industrial and high technologies. Retail, real estate and many other areas that offer consumer goods and services are also looking for opportunities for cooperation. You will all learn more about these opportunities during the course of our working meetings with the heads of Russian ministries, departments and leading businesses,” Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation Anton Kobyakov explained in his welcome address to the members of the delegation.  

Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented non-financial development institution and a major organizer of international conventions, exhibitions and public events.

The Roscongress Foundation was founded in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia’s economic potential and strengthening the country’s image by organizing international conventions, exhibitions, and public events. The Foundation develops substantive content for such events, providing companies and organizations with advice, information, and expert guidance, and offering comprehensive evaluation, analysis, and coverage of the Russian and global economic agendas. It offers administrative services and promotional support for business projects and helps to attract investment, including in the form of public-private partnerships.

Today, its annual programme includes events held from Montevideo to Vladivostok, offering an opportunity to bring together global business leaders, experts, the media, and government officials in one place, creating favourable conditions for dialogue and the promotion of new ideas and projects, and assisting in the creation of social enterprise and charity projects.

www.roscongress.org

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Russia may clip Israel’s wings in Syria and gears up to use Iranian airbase
2
Object resembling Argentina’s missing San Juan submarine found in search zone
3
Poland vows to launch Baltic Sea canal construction to bypass Russian waters
4
Russia starts development of new generation frigates
5
Russia may respond to Il-20 tragedy by closing Syrian air space, says expert
6
Syria to get Russia's S-300 air-defense missile system within two weeks
7
Russia to send S-300s to Syria to defend Russian troops, not against third countries
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT