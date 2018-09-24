Heads of Russian Government Agencies and Top Corporations to Meet with Hong Kong Investors

On 24 September Moscow will play host to the first in a series of business meetings and events organized as part of the official visit of The Better Hong Kong Foundation’s delegation to Russia. The Better Hong Kong Foundation, whose mission is to strengthen and develop international economic cooperation between East and West, has formed a delegation of businesspeople and investors from Hong Kong who are interested in carrying out business projects with Russia, but do not have any experience in dealing with the country.

The delegation is made up of a number of prominent Hong Kong businesspeople, including: Ronnie Chan, Chairman of Hang Lung Properties, which is one of the largest developers creating world-class commercial complexes in the main cities of China; Pansy Ho, Chairman of Shun Tak Holdings, a conglomerate with core business activities in real estate, transportation, hospitality and investment in Greater China; Sebastian Man, Chairman and CEO of electrical products manufacturer Chung Mei International Holdings Limited; Winnie Ng, Executive Director of The Kowloon Motor Bus Co., one of the largest bus companies in the world; David Chiu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Fast East Consortium (FEC), a leading regional conglomerate in the property development and hospitality sectors in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Hungary; and Diana Chou, Founder and Chairman of Dragon General Aviation Group Ltd.

Adviser to the President Anton Kobyakov, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin, Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin and Governor of St. Petersburg Georgy Poltavchenko will all hold meetings with the delegation, as will the heads of major Russian companies that are developing strategies for cooperation with Hong Kong.

“The prospects for developing economic cooperation between our countries are great. Numerous sectors are open to cooperation, and the potential financial benefits from new joint projects are huge. There are promising areas of joint activities that have yet to be explored – for example, produce trade (which has great potential) and industrial and high technologies. Retail, real estate and many other areas that offer consumer goods and services are also looking for opportunities for cooperation. You will all learn more about these opportunities during the course of our working meetings with the heads of Russian ministries, departments and leading businesses,” Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation Anton Kobyakov explained in his welcome address to the members of the delegation.

Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented non-financial development institution and a major organizer of international conventions, exhibitions and public events.

The Roscongress Foundation was founded in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia’s economic potential and strengthening the country’s image by organizing international conventions, exhibitions, and public events. The Foundation develops substantive content for such events, providing companies and organizations with advice, information, and expert guidance, and offering comprehensive evaluation, analysis, and coverage of the Russian and global economic agendas. It offers administrative services and promotional support for business projects and helps to attract investment, including in the form of public-private partnerships.

Today, its annual programme includes events held from Montevideo to Vladivostok, offering an opportunity to bring together global business leaders, experts, the media, and government officials in one place, creating favourable conditions for dialogue and the promotion of new ideas and projects, and assisting in the creation of social enterprise and charity projects.

www.roscongress.org