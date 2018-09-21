Russian Politics & Diplomacy
MicroBitcoin Open Source Community Signs an Exclusive Contract with the KACW

Press Releases
September 21, 9:00 UTC+3
SINGAPORE, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The MicroBitcoin Open Source Community has signed a contract with Korea Association of Care Workers (KACW) to adapt the MicroBitcoin blockchain network protocol.

The trilateral contract was made between the MicroBitcoin Open Source Community, the Korea Association of Care Workers, and a technology consultant - Bluequotient.

The contract entails 1.5 million care workers who are certified to download and use the MicroBitcoin Wallet and make payments using MicroBitcoin which will be available via their care portal that handles all long-term care with about 6,000 sanatoriums.

Furthermore, fees for agents and store purchases from the KACW portal will be payable in MicroBitcoin.

In the KACW ecosystem, MicroBitcoin will be available to their 1.5million certified care workers, 25,000 care portals, around 12,000 sanatoriums, Smart New Media Press Association, Korean Beauty Federation Association, Professional Economic Person Societies, Korea internet newspaper broadcasting association, Korea Care News and more.

"As a step towards MicroBitcoin's use in the real economy, it's expected to be a use case that improves the rights and interests of Korean care workers and services which will run transparently by adapting blockchain technology for the welfare of the aged population in Korea, which is becoming an aging society," said MicroBitcoin Open Source Community.

MicroBitcoin is a Bitcoin hard fork cryptocurrency and has recently been listed on an international cryptocurrency exchange, 'BitOnBay', ranked in 40th with worldwide exchange volume for the first time on September 20, 2018.

