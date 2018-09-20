Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ice hockey and run among events planned for FINOPOLIS 2018 sporting programme

Press Releases
September 20, 11:14 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article
© Roscongress

In addition to its main programme, a number of sporting events are planned for The FINOPOLIS 2018 Forum of Innovative Financial Technologies.

In what will mark a first for the Forum, an exhibition ice-hockey match will take place on 17 October at the Sochi Olympic Park’s Shayba Arena between teams representing FINOPOLIS and the Mir Payment System. The FINOPOLIS team will include representatives of the Bank of Russia, major Russian banks, and IT companies.

Soviet ice-hockey legend Alexander Yakushev will attend the match opening ceremony. This remarkable winger, who rose to prominence during the famous USSR–Canada Super Series match of 1972, is now chairman of the Night Hockey League’s (NHL) Legend Council. An autograph and photo session with Yakushev for all guests will be held before the match.

The match starts at 19:00.

On the morning of 18 October, Forum participants can join a 5-km run along the Olympic Park embankment before the start of the business programme. The run starts at 7:00, and advance registration is required via the personal web office.

More details on the FINOPOLIS 2018 business and sporting programmes are available on the official Forum website.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Kremlin seeks to defuse Il-20 tragedy and Trump does U-turn on Nord Stream 2
2
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
3
Poroshenko admits most Ukrainians did not feel any improvement of living conditions
4
Russian military ‘keeping the peace’ along demilitarized zone on Syrian-Israeli border
5
Assad offers condolences to Putin over military plane crash
6
France partly to blame for Russian plane's crash, says military expert
7
South Korea's president wraps up visit to North Korea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT