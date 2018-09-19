Participants in FINOPOLIS 2018 Plenary Session Announced

The forum programme will open on 18 October with the first plenary discussion ‘New Competitors and New Alliances. FinTech as a Driver of Competitive Market Development’. The discussion agenda includes issues concerning cybersecurity, the monetization of state data, the development of the IT component in the banking business as well as focuses for the development of state and commercial technology services for companies and citizens. The discussion will be attended by Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina, Chairman of the AlfaStrakhovanie Board of Directors, Member of the Alfa-Bank Board of Directors, and Chairman of the ABH Holdings Board of Directors Peter Aven, Principal Research Scientist for the Sloan Initiative on the Digital Economy at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology George Westerman, Rostelecom President Mikhail Oseyevsky, and Tinkoff Bank Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors Oleg Tinkov. The moderator is TV host and PBS NewsHour special correspondent Ryan Chilcote.

The program will continue with the second plenary discussion ‘Data – The New Oil?’, which is dedicated to the big data market and the values, use, and security of such data.

The first day of the business programme will feature thematic sessions during which participants will consider how to build a rapid payment system, develop artificial intelligence, and transform the exchange market under the influence of technology as well as the safety of open banking, the use of technologies in microfinancing, and the regulator’s strategy for technological aspects of the banking industry.

The programme of the forum’s second day will begin on 19 October with the plenary discussion ‘FinTech as a Platform: From Pilot Versions to Real Solutions’, which will feature a discussion of the functions of the fintech platform and their application in business.

The thematic sessions of the forum’s second day will focus on the regulation of digital financial assets, the technological skills of modern people, protecting the rights of digital financial service consumers, cybersecurity, and prospects for applying technologies in insurance, regulation, and oversight.

The forum will feature speeches by speakers who are technology experts. George Westerman, the Principal Research Scientist for the Sloan Initiative on the Digital Economy at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Vasant Dhar, a Professor at the Stern School of Business and the Center for Data Science at New York University, have already confirmed the attendance.

The programme will also include speeches by finalists in fintech startup contests, a summary of the results of the contest and the awarding of winners, the awarding of winners of FinTech Youth Day, and cultural and sports programme events.

The detailed programme of FINOPOLIS 2018 is available on the event’s official website.

