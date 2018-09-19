The 11th Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona to Discuss Building the Economy of Trust

The 11th Eurasian Economic Forum is to take place in the Palazzo della Gran Guardia in Verona, Italy, on 25–26 October 2018. The economy of trust and diplomacy of business from the Atlantic to the Pacific is the topic of the Forum. Association Conoscere Eurasia, Roscongress Foundation and St. Petersburg International Economic Forum are the organizers of the event.

Representatives of business, political and public figures, diplomats, experts, journalists from the countries of Greater Eurasia are to participate in the Forum.

“In today’s difficult geopolitical environment, in the face of uncertainty of the global economic development, the return of protectionist trends, business assumes a special responsibility. When traditional diplomacy is entangled in political and ideological constraints, business diplomacy must take the lead, come to the fore. Its task is to restore and maintain dialogue, to ensure stable and sustainable economic growth, which is a prerequisite for prosperity and social development. The Verona Forum aims to promote the success of business diplomacy, establishing direct contacts between entrepreneurs from the Atlantic to the Pacific,” said the President of the Association Conoscere Eurasia, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Intesa Bank Antonio Fallico.

“The interest of the official and business communities to the Forum grows each year. We see this primarily by the growing number of delegates and the expanding geography of the participating countries. Over the years, the Forum assumed great importance for the representatives of state institutions, business and expert communities of Russia, Italy and other countries of the Greater Eurasia as a non-political platform for direct and open dialogue on European and Eurasian integration and the development of partnerships in promising areas of cooperation,” noted Chairman and CEO of the Roscongress Foundation Alexander Stuglev.

The Forum’s programme includes sessions on the development of business dialogue in the Greater Eurasia, the economy of trust and business diplomacy, energy, transport and infrastructure, the agricultural sector, innovative technologies, and others.

Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation Anton Kobyakov emphasized the importance of the Forum for establishing a dialogue between the EU and the EEU on political and economic cooperation. “The Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona continues conversation that began at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on trust in the economy. The main issues under discussion will be the development of the economy of trust and business diplomacy, including the search for effective new mechanisms for cooperation in various fields,” Anton Kobyakov remarked. “The Forum in Verona serves as a discussion platform where we try to find common ground between the two integration organizations.”

The official website of the Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona: http://forumverona.com/en/forum/.

To participate in the Forum, we kindly ask you to register by following the link before 24 October 2018.

The Forum programme is here.

For participation information:

Phone: +7 (495) 640 4440, +7 (812) 680 0000

Email: cooperation@roscongress.org; info@forumverona.com

Media accreditation: https://reg.forumverona.com/en/registration

Forum accreditation and general media information:

Email: alena.bunkova@roscongress.org

andrey.samorodov@bancaintesa.ru