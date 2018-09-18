Moscow to Host the International Real Estate Investment Forum PROESTATE 2018

Moscow, 2018, September 18. The 12th International Real Estate Investment Forum PROESTATE will be held from 19 to 21 September in Congress Park at the Radisson Royal Hotel, Moscow. The event will be attended by the leading players in the real estate market – investment, development, construction, and consulting companies, the best architects, realtors, and representatives of federal and regional executive bodies.

The forum is held with the support of the Ministry of Construction, Housing, and Utilities of the Russian Federation and the Government of Moscow. The Moscow Committee for the Implementation of Investment Projects in Construction and Supervision of Participatory Construction (Mosckomstroyinsvest) and the Moscow City Government Department for the Development of New Territories will be co-organizers of the event. The Roscongress Foundation will serve as a partner in supporting the PROESTATE Forum Plenary Session.

The forum’s business programme, which includes more than 50 events, will allow participants to discuss the pressing issues facing the industry today and analyze today’s development market – from legislative initiatives for urban construction policies for the Russian market to the issues of financing, developing, and managing specific projects.

The educational portion of the PROESTATE forum business programme will include more than 20 seminars, trainings, and master classes covereing a wide range of topics, from ‘Apart-hotels as an investment’ to ‘Save on business coach’.

A vital part of the Forum is the competition programme. Victors will enjoy a competitive advantage in the real estate market and the acknowledgement of their professional community. The programme includes five professional awards. This year, two significant awards in commercial and residential real estate will consolidate on a united platform – the PROESTATE & CRE FEDERAL AWARDS – for the first time.

In addition to its main programmes, the Forum will also feature a number of exhibits, property tours, ratings, and evening events.

In 2018, the partners of the International Real Estate Investment Forum PROESTATE included: Kaskad Family Group, AECOM, Inteco, ODIN, PRO.RENT, MarketCall, Marketing-Consultant Group, Legion Construction Company, and BnMAP.pro, еtс.

For more information, visit the Forum’s official website at: http://www.proestate.pro/en

Reference Information:

PROESTATE is a major event focusing on real estate in Central and Eastern Europe that brings together more than 4,300 industry leaders from 30 countries.

PROESTATE has been held since 2007 and is a platform for interactions between primary real estate market players. The list of forum delegates includes representatives of federal and regional executive bodies, investment, development, and construction organizations, management and engineering companies, architects, realtors, consultants, and other companies in the real estate market.

PROESTATE Forum is a unique distillation of the professional community. The Forum is not just a way to bring together real estate market players, it is intended to facilitate efficient networking between these players. PROESTATE offers planned networking services (participants, exhibits, speakers, honoured forum guests, exhibition visitors). Meetings can be arranged independently or with the help of the Organizing Committee. PROESTATE helps cut down the time spent on searching and negotiating with decision-makers: 52% of the forum audience are top-managers (General Directors, Presidents, Partners) and 41% are Heads of Departments. For many years now, PROESTATE has been known as the place where ‘talking becomes easier’ as a result of the large number of spontaneous meetings at the exhibition and at business and cultural programme events. In 10 years, the Forum has welcomed more than 380 official delegations from 56 Russian regions and hosted more than 750 project exhibitions. The PROESTATE competition programme will feature more than 360 awards.

The Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented non-financial development institution and a major organizer of international conventions, exhibitions, and public events.

The Roscongress Foundation was founded in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia’s economic potential and strengthening the country’s image by organizing international conventions, exhibitions, and public events. The Foundation develops substantive content for such events, providing companies and organizations with advice, information, and expert guidance, and offering comprehensive evaluation, analysis, and coverage of the Russian and global economic agendas. It offers administrative services and promotional support for business projects and helps to attract investment, including in the form of public-private partnerships.

Today, its annual programme includes events held from Montevideo to Vladivostok, offering an opportunity to bring together global business leaders, experts, the media, and government officials in one place, creating favourable conditions for dialogue and the promotion of new ideas and projects, and assisting in the creation of social enterprise and charity projects.

www.roscongress.org