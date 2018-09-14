RevitaLash® Cosmetics Maintains Tireless Commitment to Breast Cancer Awareness

VENTURA, California, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A proud supporter of year-round breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash® Cosmetics has debuted its annual Pink promotion, which began August 1st, 2018 and will continue through October to support and celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness month. The limited edition collection consists of the award-winning and coveted RevitaLash® Advanced (3.5mL) or RevitaBrow® Advanced (3.0 mL) housed in a luxury, white cosmetic bag with the celebrated pink ribbon.

Through this campaign, RevitaLash Cosmetics Founder and CEO, Michael Brinkenhoff, M.D. honors and carries on the legacy of his late wife, who was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer at the age of 32. The brand donates a portion of the proceeds from RevitaLash Cosmetic sales year-round.

"Philanthropy has always been at the heart of the RevitaLash Cosmetics brand. We are very proud of our legacy and honor it with ongoing support for breast cancer awareness as part of our Eternally Pink pledge. It is so near and dear to the entire RevitaLash Cosmetics family," says Dr. Brinkenhoff.

This year, RevitaLash Cosmetics is expanding their philanthropic footprint with a global giving strategy. From now through October 2018, $2 from the sale of each Pink promotion gift set will be donated to breast cancer awareness, research and education initiatives worldwide up to a maximum of $50,000. Also, for every eyelash and eyebrow conditioner sold on revitalash.com from September 15th2018 - October 31st 2018, the company will donate one RevitaBrow® Advanced to the City of Hope Positive Image Center up to a maximum of 1,600 units.

This limited edition offer is available on shelves in select spas, salons and specialty retailers and online at revitalash.com.

About RevitaLash Cosmetics

RevitaLash Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing advanced lash, brow and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in over 10,000 physician's offices, spas, salons, and specialty retailers worldwide. A supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash Cosmetics donates a portion of proceeds to research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community year-round, not just in October. For information, visit www.revitalash.com. [RevitaLash Advanced is not available in California.]