EonStor GSi: Infortrend's AI-enabled storage appliance

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) today announces a brand-new EonStor GSistorage family, an AI-enabled storage appliance designed for enterprises that demand integrated system to deploy AI applications.

GSi is the turnkey solution particularly for AI that incorporated storage (SAN and NAS), computing (CPU and GPU), and networking all-in-one box. This highly integrated system offers a GUI-based Docker container that easily deploys AI applications. GSi supports popular Deep Learning frameworks such as TensorFlow, Caffe, and offer a number of GPU options for different AI use cases.

GSi inherited GS line's superior unified storage performance and PB-scale storage capacity, packaged into two series. EonStor GSi 3000 series is cost-effective Inference solutions best suited for AIoT & edge computing. EonStor GSi 5000 series is good for Machine Learning (ML)/Deep Learning (DL) training models. GSi also integrated Cloud Gateway to support connectivity to major cloud services and optimize storage, and compute resources between edge and cloud for AI applications.

"The new EonStor GSi is designed for enterprises to get into AI right away in one single box, without complicated hardware and software setup", said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning.

