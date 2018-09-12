Russian Politics & Diplomacy
List of teams announced for FinTech Youth Day at FINOPOLIS 2018

September 12, 15:21 UTC+3

The results have been announced for the correspondence round of the FinTech Youth Day as part of the Forum of Innovative Financial Technologies FINOPOLIS 2018

TASS, September 12. The competition commission selected the top ten teams that will take part in the events of the FinTech Youth Day in Sochi. The correspondence round took place in the form of a case championship during which the teams solved test assignments from the Forum participants. Leading financial sector experts gave an assessment of the execution of the assignments. The competition commission included representatives of the following financial institutions: Raiffeisen Bank, Otkritie Bank, Alfa Bank, VTB Bank, SKB Bank, AK Bars Bank, Bank of Russia, FinCERT, Tinkoff, NSPC, Gazprombank, Zolotaya Korona, and Tsentr-Invest.

During the Forum, the finalists will have FinTech battles with real market cases, master classes conducted by key participants, and interaction with successful FinTech startups and the heads of leading Russian banks and IT companies.

The following teams won the case championship:

  • ALSER, Don State Technical University (DSTU)
  • GridStudio, Vladimir State University (VlSU)
  • Evil Slippers, Perm State University (PSU)
  • Keynote, Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation
  • Kitek, St. Petersburg National Research University of Information Technologies, Mechanics, and Optics (ITMO), St. Petersburg State University of Economics (SPSUE)
  • Hidden Chain, Higher School of Economics (HSE), Novosibirsk State University (NSU)
  • Extended Features, Saratov Socio-Economic Institute of Plekhanov Russian University of Economics and Saratov State University
  • DataLab, Innopolis University, Higher School of Economics (HSE), Ufa State Aviation Technical University (USATU), and Kazan Federal University (KFU)
  • Novus Posterus, Higher School of Economics (HSE), Moscow State University, Moscow State Institute of International Relations, and the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation
  • Decentury (ex. BlockMachine), Novosibirsk State University (NSU)

For more on Youth Day events, see the event’s website.

