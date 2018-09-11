Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Fareast Cup Incorporated into the Fourth Eastern Economic Forum

September 11, 16:48 UTC+3
QINGDAO, China, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The high-profile fourth Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok from September 11 to 13, the Fareast Cup International Regatta 2018, an original brand sailing event of China's Sailing City Qingdao, will be part of the sports event section of the 2018 Eastern Economic Forum organized by Russia.

On September 1, six teams participating in the Fareast Cup from China, Russia and South Korea set sail from the Qingdao Olympic Sailing Center to Vladivostok, embarking on the new route between the two cities. The teams have arrived in Vladivostok on September 8 and 9. The Seven Feet Team of Maritime Territory Sailing Association, Russia, crossed the finish line first at 9:18 AM, September 8, local time and was warmly welcomed by the home port. They spent 6 days, 18 hours and 32 minutes to cover the voyage of 1059.5 nautical miles. The Gyeonggi Sailing Team from South Korea took the second place with 3 hours and 51 minutes. The SCO Youth from China was the third, while Team Decision from Russia was the fourth and Qingdao·China was the fifth to cross the finish line. The Awarding Ceremony of the Fareast Cup International Regatta 2018 will be held in Vladivostok on September 12.

In 2008, Qingdao successfully held high-level Olympic and Paralympic Sailing Competitions with distinctive features, which was highly recognized by the international sailing community. At that time, Gao Jun, a young guy from Qingdao, was awarded Excellent Volunteer of the 2008 Olympic Sailing Competition. Now he has become the founder of the Fareast Cup sailing regatta and competed for twice with Qingdao·China in the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race. In 2009, he organized the Welcome on Board weekend sailing regatta, which attracted a good number of Chinese and foreign sailing fans in Qingdao. Gao Jun noted that this year's Fareast Cup is organized by People's Government of Qingdao Information Office in strict accordance with the World Sailing secondary offshore race standards. The goal is to make the event the most influential sailing regatta in northeast Asia. Next year, there will be stops in South Korea, Japan and Russia. The regatta will include different levels in the future, aiming to attract more types of ships to compete and show the talents of sailors.

