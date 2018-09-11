Hainan Abounds with Opportunities, with 26 Foreign Investment Projects Secured

BEIJING, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 6, Hainan Province held Foreign Investment Promotion Event and Signing Ceremony in Beijing, attracting 36 foreign investors. Hainan secured 26 foreign investment projects, funded by PWC, Deloitte, Harrow School of the UK, Temasek, and other famous enterprises. These projects involved tourism, culture, environmental protection, agriculture, medical care, convention and exhibition, logistics, and other fields.

At the event, foreign businessmen generally believed that Hainan offers enormous opportunities. Many attendees said that their enterprises would settle down in Hainan.

Ben Duncan, President of CBRE's North Asia and CEO of Greater China, said, "We believe that Hainan enjoys strong foundation and unique advantages, especially in tourism resources, and convention and exhibition resources. We also believe that in the future, Hainan will offer many construction opportunities as a free trade port."

Julie Laulusa, Executive Partner of Mazars (Mainland of China) believed, "The rise of Hainan in China, or its growing into a world-class free trade zone, is just a matter of time. That's why we choose to enter Hainan now."

In April this year, China declared that it will support the whole Hainan Island to build a pilot free trade zone, and to explore its way in the construction of a free trade port with Chinese characteristics steadily. Overnight, Hainan became a much-focused land among investors. Since May, Hainan has issued series of policies and measures to promote investment, such as "attracting investment in 100 days", further improving business environment, and others. As such, the island has gathered pace in investment promotion.

Lately, Hainan Province unveiled the 15 Measures to Enhance Governmental Executive Ability, aiming to establish a government working mechanism in line with the requirements of deepening reform and opening-up in all respects in Hainan. In order to implement a high-level investment liberalization and facilitation policy, and to carry out a system of pre-establishment national treatment and negative list management on foreign investment, Hainan Development and Reform Commission recently compiled and carried out the Guideline for Foreign Investment Projects Approval and Filing Services, which delegated the power of foreign investment projects approval and filing to municipalities and counties. The series of investment promotion measures show the determination of Hainan in pushing for reform and opening up, and also reassure foreign investors.