iHerb Celebrates its 22nd Anniversary!

PASADENA, California, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This September marks iHerb's 22nd year of serving customers around the world. To celebrate, iHerb is offering its customers a 22% discount on a different product or category every day for the month of September.

"iHerb continues to innovate on behalf of customers around the world with the highest quality products, offered at the best possible value, delivered with the most convenient customer experience."

In 1996 iHerb began selling St. John's Wort to customers as a natural approach to ease symptoms of depression. Since then, iHerb has grown into one of the top global e-commerce companies offering the best overall value in natural products to millions of customers around the world.

Today, iHerb offers over 30,000 products from over 1,200 top global name brands in many popular categories including vitamins, supplements, health, and beauty. iHerb ensures high product quality and freshness with its GMP certified state-of-the-art climate controlled distribution centers.

"Product quality is important to customers around the world. Our iTested program represents our commitment to meet our customer needs with transparency and assurance of high-quality standards at every stage of production in our family of brands."

iHerb values its customers through its on-going investment in the iHerb Rewards and Customer Loyalty programs. iHerb has been ranked #1 in retail Customer Satisfaction*, providing 24/7 customer support in 11 different languages to a global customer base in over 150 countries. Customers can download the iHerb app to shop conveniently on their smartphones. Orders on iHerb are delivered to customers within 1-3 days in the US and 3-5 business days globally.

About iHerb: iHerb is one of the largest US-based e-commerce retailers offering 30,000 products from 1,200 top brands to millions of customers around the world. iHerb ships directly from GMP certified, state-of-the-art climate controlled warehouses to customers in over 150 countries. Since 1996, iHerb has continued to innovate in bringing the highest quality products, at the best possible value, delivered with the most convenient customer experience. https://www.iherb.com/