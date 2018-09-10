Pressing challenges and long-term prospects in global fishing to be discussed at GFF 2018

TASS, September 10. Experts from around the world will discuss pressing problems in sustainable exploration of fish resources and ensuring food security for the Earth’s growing population at the 2nd Global Fishery Forum. The Forum’s keynote topic is ‘Global fishing activities 2050: resources, markets, technologies’. Members of international food and fisheries organizations, specialized ministries from the leading fishery powers, and cutting-edge fishery companies will discuss ways to ensure the long-term development of the fishery industry, current global challenges, and possible problems stemming from a shortage of fish resources in 2050, when the planet’s population is expected to reach 9.8 billion.

The Forum’s opening ceremony will be held on 14 September and will be attended by Russian Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev, Russian Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Federal Agency for Fishery Director Ilya Shestakov, Deputy Prime Minister and Fisheries Minister of the Faroe Islands Høgni Hoydal, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development, Water, and Forests of the Kingdom of Morocco Aziz Akhannouch, Minister of Fisheries and Maritime Economy of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania Nani Ould Chrougha, Minister of Fisheries of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Song Chun Sop, and Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture and Marine Economy of the Republic of Guinea Fredéric Loua. Following the ceremony, the ministers and heads of fisheries industry agencies will tour the Forum’s exhibition.

After the tour, the leaders will take part in the Forum’s central event – the ‘Global fishing activities 2050: resources, markets, technologies’ plenary session. Deputy Director for Policies in Fisheries, Aquaculture, and Resources of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Audun Lem, General Secretary of the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES) Anne Christine Brusendorff, Emeritus Scientist at the Pacific Biological Station Dr. Richard Beamish, and President of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation Alexei Rakhmanov will join the discussion.

“Holding the second Global Fishery Forum is a momentous event for the Russian and global fisheries industry. The great interest in attending the Forum shown by our foreign colleagues demonstrates the high standing of Russian industry professionals among foreign experts. I am confident that the Forum’s active discussions of pressing issues in the global fishery will have a positive effect both on the development of the industry as well as professional ties between Russia and the international community”, Russian Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev said.

The discussion participants will address principal areas in the current fishery policy, the roles of individual states and regions, ways to prevent a shortage of fish resources through using the current international treaties and mechanisms for regulating fishing, issues related to ensuring sustainable fishing, prospects for aquaculture growth, and forecasts and trends in the development of the global fish product markets.

The extensive business programme of the GFF 2018 features applied research conferences and roundtables on straddling stock and prospects for developing shipbuilding, and improving navigation safety. The focus will be on trends on global fish product markets and issues related to the development of processing technologies and the storage and transportation of products manufactured from aquatic resources. A separate conference will concentrate on promoting Russian fish products on the domestic market. Experts from over 30 countries are expected to attend the Forum.

The Second Global Fishery Forum and Expo will be held in St. Petersburg on 13–15 September at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Federal Agency for Fishery is the event’s organizer, and the Roscongress Foundation is the Forum’s operator.

