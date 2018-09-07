Global Fishery Forum Guests Can Go Deep Into Ocean in a Virtual Bathyscaphe

The Seafood Expo that will be held during the 2nd Global Fishery Forum in St. Petersburg, will debut intelligent multimedia equipment created specifically for the event by leading Russian media content developers.

At the entrance area to the Expo, guests will be able to take an interactive tour of leading enterprises in the Russian industry. Three large screens will display figures and infographics about the history, achievements, and prospects of the South Kuril Fish Factory, the Vostok 1 Collective Fishery Farm, the Karelian Fishing Fleet, and Russian Fishery Company. The video presentations will be accompanied by trained specialists who will provide extensive details about the companies' production capacities, vessels, and fish products.

The same zone will feature the Expo’s central multimedia attraction — an interactive tunnel in which visitors find themselves in an underwater world where they can see its inhabitants reacting to their movements. This effect comes from special sensors installed on a modern multimedia grid that transmits high quality images. An infographic will also be broadcast in the tunnel about the Karelian fishing fleet and the oldest Russian fishing industry enterprise -Ozernovsk Fish Cannery No. 55, which this year is celebrating its 90th anniversary.

The Vostok 1 Collective Fishery Farm booth will offer guests an opportunity to take a trip into virtual reality. Using modern audio-visual technology, visitors will find themselves plunging deep into the ocean inside a bathyscaphe — a journey that can also be viewed on a big screen.

Representatives of fishing industry science will also use multimedia technologies and equipment that create a virtual reality environment in their expositions. The Russian Research Institute of Fishery and Oceanography (VNIRO) will give an interactive 3D presentation titled 12 Centuries of Fishing in Russia. Using special VR-glasses, guests will be able to visit a future exhibition, learn more about exhibits, watch videos, and listen to an audio guide.

The 12 Centuries of Fishing in Russia presentation, which was created with the support of the Federal Agency for Fisheries, is an interactive multimedia exposition that consists of sections that are split up by historical and thematic periods and united by a single storyline. Visitors will take a trip from the start of fishing way back in the times of Rus to the present day and learn about its significance for the development of the country and its people, fishing and processing technology methods, historical and contemporary figures, and prospects in the 21st century.

The 2nd Global Fishery Forum and Seafood Expo will take place in St. Petersburg on 13−15 September at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Centre. The event is being organized by the Federal Agency for Fishery and the Roscongress Foundation is the operator of the forum. ​​​​​​

Official website of the Forum: www.fishexpoforum.com

Contact information for media representatives:

Roscongress Foundation Media Relations Directorate

Tel.: +7 (812) 406-77-09

Email: media@roscongress.org

Reference information Organizer: The Federal Agency for Fishery (Rosrybolovstvo) regulates the production, conservation and reproduction of aquatic biological resources. The agency’s responsibilities include organizing industrial fishing, scientific support for fishing, developing aquaculture (commercial fish farming), supervising the safety of fishing vessel navigation and rescue operations in fishing areas as well as fish conservation measures. One of the Agency’s top objectives is to ensure the sustainable development of the fishery industry, which makes a significant contribution to the country’s food security and is a driver of economic growth in the coastal regions. The Russian Federation accounts for more than 5.5% of global fish production and ranks fourth in the world in terms of this indicator. In 2017, Russian fishermen had a record catch rate for the past 25 years: 4.9 million tonnes of aquatic biological resources were caught, or almost 3% more than in 2016. Industry organizations had turnover of RUB 310 billion, an increase of 7% from 2016 in current prices. With the informational support of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation. Operator of the Forum: Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented non-financial development institution and a major organizer of international conventions, exhibition and public events. The Roscongress Foundation was founded in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia’s economic potential and strengthening the country’s image by organizing international conventions, exhibitions, and public events. The Foundation develops substantive content for such events, providing companies and organizations with advice, information, and expert guidance, and offering comprehensive evaluation, analysis, and coverage of the Russian and global economic agendas. It offers administrative services and promotional support for business projects and helps to attract investment, including in the form of public-private partnerships. Today, its annual programme includes events held from Montevideo to Vladivostok, offering an opportunity to bring together global business leaders, experts, the media, and government officials in one place, creating favourable conditions for dialogue and the promotion of new ideas and projects, and assisting in the creation of social enterprise and charity projects.