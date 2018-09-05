Effect of climate change on global fishery by 2050 to be discussed at GFF 2018

According to forecasts by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), climate change in the world will result in a significant redistribution of the main industry bodies by 2050 and this will affect the activities of major fishing companies and the economies of the world fishing powers.

The report “Impacts of climate change on fisheries and aquaculture. Synthesis of current knowledge, adaptation and mitigation options” was drawn up with the participation of over a hundred scientists and includes both new research and a unique synthesis of the latest scientific information.

The FAO estimates that the fishing production potential in the 200-mile exclusive economic zones to which each coastal country has special rights might fall by an average of 12%.

The biggest drop is expected in the zones of tropical countries, mainly in the southern part of the Pacific Ocean. At higher latitudes, the potential catch will most likely rise. ВAt the same time, even in the regions where the greatest harm will be inflicted, the catch will go up if the countries take appropriate adaptive measures and apply effective methods for fishery management.

The changes at the catch level will take place partially as a result of a change in the fish habitat. Such cases are already being noted in the north-east and north-west Atlantic for some types of tuna. Changes in the structure of the tuna distribution and migration might affect substantially the national incomes of countries that depend on the given industry, especially small developing island states of the Pacific region. As such shifts occur, new agreements will be needed between countries.

Experts note the risks in the fishery sphere, too. The most vulnerable countries in the area of production of freshwater aquaculture are Vietnam, Bangladesh, Laos and China and in the area of marine aquaculture – Norway and Chile, this being a result of the scale of their fish-breeding systems in the sea and their dependence on certain types of salmon.

According to the FAO, the climate change problem could be resolved: a number of the report’s studies on the topic are devoted to adaptation measures. If the recommendations are followed, the consequences might be reduced to a minimum.

The global fishery development scenarios, including by region, are to be discussed at the 2nd Global Fishery Forum on 13–15 September in St Petersburg. The key topic of the event this year is “Global fishing activities 2050: resources, markets, technologies”. Under the business programme, an international conference “Issues of commercial straddling stocks fishing activities” is planned, as well as a roundtable “Resources”. Industry professionals will discuss the key risks for global fishery and aquaculture and the role of international co-operation in regulating and maintaining bioresources in the long term. The discussants will also assess the interest of business in long-term partnership with science for sustaining water bioresources.

The participants in the events will include Prof. Suam Kim of Pukyong University, President of the North Pacific Anadromous Fisheries Commission (NPAFC) and Executive Director of the organization Vladimir Radchenko, Director of the Alibaba Group John Michael Evans, head of the Stock Control Administration of Japan’s Fishing Agency Koya Takasi, head of the Centre for International Fishery Co-operation FGBNU VNIRO Vladimir Belyaev, President of the European of Fish Processors and Traders Association (AIPCE-СEP) Guss Pastor and other speakers.

The Second Global Fishery Forum & Seafood Expo will take place in St Petersburg from 13 through 15 September at the Expoforum convention and exhibition complex. The event’s organizer is the Federal Fishery Agency and the Forum operators if the Roscongress Foundation.

