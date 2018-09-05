Vivo V11 AI Smartphone Makes International Debut Promising Perfect Shots

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivo today unveiled the all-new Vivo V11 to international markets starting in Thailand and India. This new AI-powered addition to the popular V series comes with an AI camera that helps users capture the picture-perfect moment in any scenario, but also AI services to enable smarter and simpler living. Vivo's V11 features key design breakthroughs, with the new Halo FullView™ Display paired with Starry Night and Nebula fusion colors, all enclosed within a curved 3D body to provide a seamless and immersive user experience. The V11 is the first in the V series to incorporate In-Display Fingerprint Scanning Technology, continuing Vivo's technology leadership in biometric security, while maintaining a sleek and stylish design.

"Innovating with consumers in mind is our priority. We are excited to introduce the AI-powered V11 to create a more intuitive and personal mobile experience for our users," said Alex Feng, Senior Vice President of Vivo. "With that in mind, we have made the perfect shot much easier to take with our AI Camera, added smarter AI services, and introduced our industry-leading In-Display Fingerprint Scanning Technology to the V series for the first time. We will strive to bring trend-setting innovations and the best experience to more consumers around the world."

V11's AI Camera Creates Perfect Photos with Ease

The V11 continues Vivo's pursuit of the perfect shot. Following the success of the V9 earlier this year, Vivo has stepped up its development of AI to answer the consumer demand for more powerful photography features which adapt to any scenario.

V11 features a 12MP + 5MP dual rear camera combination with a large f/1.8 aperture and 1.28μm pixels, as well as a 25MP front camera. The 12MP rear camera boasts Dual Pixel Sensors with 24 million photosensitive units for higher light sensitivity and DSLR-standard Dual-Pixel Autofocus technology that can lock focus in just 0.03 seconds.

Taking perfect photos has never been easier with these ground-breaking features that remove many of the typical photography challenges and instantly turn mere amateurs into near-professional photographers. V11's AI Backlight HDR and AI Low Light Mode use AI algorithms to capture multiple frames for greater detail, and combine them to create perfectly exposed photos, even for difficult lighting environments such as sunsets. Adding to the list of AI photography features is AI Scene Recognition, which identifies different objects, elements and scenes, and applies specially customized enhancements to make your photos really "pop".

For perfect selfies anywhere anytime, V11 introduces all-new AI Face Shaping technology, with an AI face-modelling algorithm that adds individual treatments to your facial features, creating beautiful yet natural selfies. The improved AI Selfie Lighting feature also offers more lighting effects with AI algorithms that understand how the user's face interacts three-dimensionally with light. On top of that, AI Portrait Framing makes framing the perfect shot easier than ever, by using artificial intelligence to guide you. It prompts you on how to hold your phone in the optimal position, effortlessly producing perfectly framed portrait shots every time.

Smarter Experience, More Powerful Performance

Beyond photography, the V11 expands the AI mobile experience across the board with Vivo's AI assistant Jovi, with features like Jovi Smart Scene, Google Lens and Google Assistant. Jovi Smart Scene makes everyday life easier by recognizing user scenarios and acting accordingly, including checking the weather and providing real time information. Google Assistant helps with everyday situations like map navigation, online shopping, travel arrangements, music, video and even social media, while Google Lens, backed by advanced deep-learning algorithms, lets users search for what they see.

Supporting these incredible AI features, V11 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660AIE processor with 6GB RAM + 128 ROM, ensuring ultra-smooth performance. The latest Funtouch OS 4.5 (based on Android 8.1) and Vivo's Jovi AI Engine also work together to allocate CPU and memory resources efficiently to handle multiple complex operations.

Futuristic Immersive Design with the V series' first In-Display Fingerprint Scanning Technology

The V11 features a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 6.41-inch Super AMOLED Halo FullView™ Display with a 91.27% screen-to-body ratio. The ultra-thin 1.76mm side bezels, paired with the 3D curved body design blends the edges of the phone into the display, creating an immersive viewing experience that fits perfectly in your hand.

V11 is the first model in the V series to incorporate In-Display Fingerprint Scanning Technology, which eliminates the visible fingerprint pad to create a seamless design from front to back. The technology first debuted in CES earlier this year and has effectively created bigger screens without compromising on security options. Incorporating this cutting-edge technology in V11 is the latest testament to Vivo's efforts to solve consumer pain points.

The accuracy of Face Access has also been enhanced using infrared light, which now accurately scans 1,024 facial feature points to unlock instantly, even in the dark.

Vivo has created two trendsetting fusion colors inspired by the exciting mysteries of the universe - Starry Night and Nebula. Starry Night's blend of black and blue and Nubula's stunning blue and purple hues invoke glistening stars in distant galaxies that heightens the futuristic design of V11.

Availability

The V11 will be available in multiple international markets. Price and color vary by region.

High-resolution product images of V11 are available at this link: https://edelmanftp.boxcn.net/v/V11

About Vivo

Vivo is a leading global technology company committed to creating trendsetting smart mobile innovations and services. Vivo is devoted to forming a vibrant mobile internet ecosystem, and currently owns and operates an extensive network of research operations, with R&D centers in the US (San Diego) and China (Dongguan, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Beijing and Hangzhou).These centers focus on the development of cutting-edge consumer technologies including 5G, AI, mobile photography and next-generation smartphone design.

By the end of 2017, Vivo had over two hundred million users enjoying its mobile products and services around the world. Vivo is present in 18 markets globally and features offline retail stores in over 1,000 cities worldwide.