TikTok announces winners of its first One Million Audition in Russia

MOSCOW, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TikTok, the world's fastest growing short-form video app, seeking the best creators of the internet era, today announced the 600 winners out of 31100 videos of the first One Million Audition in Russia, following two weeks and two rounds' exciting and hotly competition. Videos uploaded by users during the competition received 65 million views in two weeks.

TikTok is committed to providing the best practices to take creators' content to the next level and become leaders in key content categories and new markets. The One Million Audition was introduced in 2017 and since then, it has been a much-awaited tradition across US, Brazil, Portuguese, India, Thailand, Japan, South Korea and other markets with hundred thousands of contestants. As a colorful confluence of Russia's cultural diversity, the contest provides young budding artists in the country a stage to showcase their diverse talent and win millions of followers and rewards. One of the winners @vados_shock, won 111 858 of followers on TikTok during the competition.

The top five winning TikTok creators are:

@izoteria; #1martru;

@di_melison; #1mbeautyru;

@nguyen; #1mcomedyru;

@beeembiii #1mlifestyleru;

@erik3run; #1msportru;

TikTok offers an effortless, compelling, and endless viewing experience, with every second in every video functioning as a highlight. In addition to hundreds of millions of user-generated videos, the platform has attracted major artists for instance Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Maroon5, The Chainsmokers and Adam Lambert. It helped launch the diverse careers of a variety of social media influencers, and featured original content from some of the largest entertainment companies.

TikTok will always have newer challenges, so stay tuned for more. We look forward to welcoming everyone to accept our next dare to express their talent, enjoy and have fun!

