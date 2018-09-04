Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Zhang Ziyi Joins Clé De Peau Beauté as Its Global Brand Ambassador

September 04, 9:00 UTC+3
TOKYO, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clé de Peau Beauté, Shiseido Group's prestige brand, is honoured to announce that Golden Globe and BAFTA nominated actress Zhang Ziyi has been appointed as a Global Brand Ambassador for Clé de Peau Beauté. In a new campaign premiering this fall, Ms Zhang will represent La Crème -- the iconic product that epitomises Clé de Peau Beauté's dedication to excellence.

Their first campaign together draws parallels between the legendary status of Ms Zhang and that of the legendary Clé de Peau Beauté product, La Crème. Expressive, lyrical and full of light, the campaign explores the uncompromising commitment to excellence the actress and cream share. Their story, building to the reputation they enjoy today, is narrated by Ms Zhang herself.

Yukari Suzuki, Chief Brand Officer of Clé de Peau Beauté says of the collaboration: "We have long admired Zhang Ziyi for her accomplishments and her dedication. Her beauty, warmth and generosity bring radiance to the world around her. Zhang Ziyi perfectly embodies the values of Clé de Peau Beauté because of her spirit and timeless elegance."

Jenny Sun, Brand Director of Clé de Peau Beauté China, says: "Our collaboration with Zhang Ziyi will elevate the awareness and aspirational status of Clé de Peau Beauté in the China market. It will help to further establish the quality and luxury that Clé de Peau Beauté and La Crème are already renowned for."

Zhang Ziyi is an actress of rare beauty and monumental achievement. Following her debut in Zhang Yimou's The Road Home, which won the Silver Bear Award at the 2000 Berlin Film Festival, she has gone on to appear in more than 20 movies including the internationally acclaimed Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, House of Flying Daggers and Memoirs of a Geisha. Her role in 2013's The Grandmaster earned her 12 Best Actress Awards -- the most awarded actress for a single film -- cementing Zhang Ziyi as a legendary talent.

Ms Zhang became a lifetime member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2005, and has been on the Cannes Film Festival juries three times. She is currently a coach on the number one-rated Chinese reality competition show in China, An Actor is Born.

"I'm delighted to be the Global Brand Ambassador for Clé de Peau Beauté. And to represent La Crème, an object of desire that is exquisite and modern. I'm proud to be part of bringing this energy to the world," says Zhang Ziyi.

About Clé de Peau Beauté

Intelligent, uncompromising, exquisite.
Clé de Peau Beauté: the key to skin' s beauty. The premier beauty brand from Shiseido is synonymous with exceptional skincare and colour at the forefront of innovation; a fusion of cutting-edge science and luxurious textures that awaken the heart. Harnessing intuition, learning from skin. Creating palettes of explosive imagination. Unlocking the power of your radiance.

About La Crème

Object of desire. Source of a youthful look. Pure bliss. In La Crème, the Illuminating Complex EX -- a masterful blend of Japanese Pearl, Theanine and Platinum Golden Silk Essence -- and meticulously curated ingredients come together to deliver its harmonious texture and legendary anti-ageing effects. To turn the key to exceptional resilience. The key to a newfound firmness. The key that sets the light free.

