Fishery Producers to Be Able to Take Part in Procurement Procedures at Fishery Forum

A specialized business platform called Procurement Networking that aims to develop direct contacts between manufacturers of fish products and retailers will be organized for the first time at the Seafood Expo, which will be held in tandem with the 2nd Global Fishery Forum in St. Petersburg.

Experts on fish and seafood procurements from such retail companies as Х5 Retail Group (Pyaterochka, Perekrestok, Karusel), Lenta, Metro, VkusVill, Azbuka Vkusa, Diksi, LAND, Begemot, Rybset, and Chitinka, among others, will take part in Procurement Networking.

This platform will provide Seafood Expo participants with all the information they need about cooperation terms and conditions, procurement policy and supply requirements for retail networks in a face-to-face environment, which will help to establish business contacts between fishery producers and retail representatives and will provide an impetus for a new partnership.

The flagship of Procurement Networking will be the retail chain Lenta, which will also present its booth at the expo with a vast assortment of fresh and frozen fish and seafood. Lenta has extensive experience working with Russian suppliers: the company purchases about 80% of its fresh fish from fishermen in the Far East and Murmansk.

For retail networks, the top priority is to build long-term relationships with food suppliers and minimize the supply chain between the production site and the store shelves as much as possible, so retailers are interested in working with Russian fish product suppliers and are ready to jointly address topical issues.

Procurement Networking is being organized by the expo operator Expo Solutions Group with the support of the administration of St. Petersburg, the Fish Union, and the Union of Independent Networks of Russia.

The promotion of domestic fish products and cooperation with retailers will also be broadly discussed during the Forum’s extensive business programme.

The 2nd Global Fishery Forum and Seafood Expo will take place in St. Petersburg on 13-15 September at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Centre. The event is being organized by the Federal Agency for Fishery and the Roscongress Foundation is the operator of the forum.

The business programme of the Global Fishery Forum 2018 is available on the Forum’s official website: www.fishexpoforum.com

Reference information:

Organizer: The Federal Agency for Fishery (Rosrybolovstvo) regulates the production, conservation and reproduction of aquatic biological resources. The agency’s responsibilities include organizing industrial fishing, scientific support for fishing, developing aquaculture (commercial fish farming), supervising the safety of fishing vessel navigation and rescue operations in fishing areas as well as fish conservation measures.

One of the Agency’s top objectives is to ensure the sustainable development of the fishery industry, which makes a significant contribution to the country’s food security and is a driver of economic growth in the coastal regions.

The Russian Federation accounts for more than 5.5% of global fish production and ranks fourth in the world in terms of this indicator. In 2017, Russian fishermen had a record catch rate for the past 25 years: 4.9 million tonnes of aquatic biological resources were caught, or almost 3% more than in 2016. Industry organizations had turnover of RUB 310 billion, an increase of 7% from 2016 in current prices.

With the informational support of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.

Operator of the Forum: Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented non-financial development institution and a major organizer of international conventions, exhibition and public events.

The Roscongress Foundation was founded in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia’s economic potential and strengthening the country’s image by organizing international conventions, exhibitions, and public events. The Foundation develops substantive content for such events, providing companies and organizations with advice, information, and expert guidance, and offering comprehensive evaluation, analysis, and coverage of the Russian and global economic agendas. It offers administrative services and promotional support for business projects and helps to attract investment, including in the form of public-private partnerships.

Today, its annual programme includes events held from Montevideo to Vladivostok, offering an opportunity to bring together global business leaders, experts, the media, and government officials in one place, creating favourable conditions for dialogue and the promotion of new ideas and projects, and assisting in the creation of social enterprise and charity projects.