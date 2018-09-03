Russian Politics & Diplomacy
GCL-SI Becomes First Foreign Company to Receive BIS Certification of Photovoltaic Modules

Press Releases
September 03, 9:00 UTC+3
NEW DELHI, India, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GCL-SI has become the first foreign company to receive certification of its photovoltaic modules from The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The BIS is India's Standardization and Certification Authority. It was established in 1987 to replace the Indian Institute of Standards (ISI), established in 1946, as the statutory national standard and certification authority in India, responsible for certification of Indian products. In March 2018, GCL-SI cooperated with VDE, Perfect Care Solution LLP, to formally launch the Indian BIS certification test. After a long test and strict BIS audit, GCL-SI eventually became the first company in the world to receive BIS certification.

Mr. Eric Luo, President of GCL-SI, said: "GCL-SI has been committed to providing customers with high-quality, high-reliability solar products. Becoming the world's first non-Indian BIS-certified company is a milestone for us. We are thankful to our local project partners, VDE, Perfect Care Solution LLP for their cooperation and support. We sincerely hope that the high-quality products integrated by GCL-SI will serve more customers and ultimately make the world's environment healthier."

In 2018, India incorporated PV modules into compulsory certification products, which means that PV modules need to be tested in accordance with IS 14286, IS 61730-I, IS 61730-II and in local BIS-approved laboratories in India. Only after testing is completed and the modules receive BIS certification can they enter the Indian domestic market. It is only allowed to attach the IS label after the manufacturer obtains the certificate.

About GCL-SI

GCL-SI System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (SZ: 002506) (GCL-SI), is part of the GOLDEN CONCORD Group (GCL). GCL-SI delivers a one-stop, cutting-edge, integrated energy system and is committed to becoming the world's leading solar energy company.

