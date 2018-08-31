Global Fishery Forum to discuss future of shipbuilding

St. Petersburg, 2018, August 31. The conference “Shipbuilding 2050: A Glance Into the Future” will be held on 13 September in St. Petersburg as part of the business programme of the 2nd Global Fishery Forum.

The event will feature a discussion of topical issues facing the Russian and global shipbuilding industry and prospects for its long-term development. One of the main themes will be enhancing the economic efficiency of fishing through the use of modern vessels and fishing gear as well as innovations in shipbuilding and technological equipment. The meeting participants will examine possible measures of state support for building a fishing fleet at domestic shipyards and market financing tools, including leasing. They will pay special attention to ways to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing and its impact on the safety of fishing vessels and the working conditions of fishermen.

The conference will be attended by representatives of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, the UN International Maritime Organization, the Federal Agency for Fishery, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Federation Council as well as shipbuilding and fishing companies from Russia, Norway, Iceland, Germany, the UK, Italy and Turkey.

The discussion will be headlined by Head of Marine Technology and Goal Based Standards at the UN International Maritime Organization Sandra Allnutt, Head of the Fisheries and Technology Division in the Fisheries and Aquaculture Department at the UN Food and Agriculture Organization Matthew Camilleri, President of the Association of Refrigerated Rolling Stock Operators Mikhail Sinev, Kronstadt Marine Plant General Director Anatoly Belov, representatives of Baader (Germany), Marel (Iceland) and Rolls-Royce (Norway) and other speakers.

The conference “Shipbuilding 2050: A Glance into the Future” will take place on 13 September at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Centre, Pavilion H, Hall 4. Time: 14:00–18:00 (Moscow time).

The 2nd Global Fishery Forum and Seafood Expo will take place in St. Petersburg on 13-15 September at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Centre. The event is being organized by the Federal Agency for Fishery, and the Roscongress Foundation is the operator of the forum.

The business programme of the Global Fishery Forum 2018 is available on the Forum’s official website: www.fishexpoforum.com

Contact information for media representatives:

Roscongress Foundation Media Relations Directorate

Tel.: +7 (812) 406-77-09

Email: media@roscongress.org

Reference information:

Organizer: The Federal Agency for Fishery (Rosrybolovstvo) regulates the production, conservation and reproduction of aquatic biological resources. The agency’s responsibilities include organizing industrial fishing, scientific support for fishing, developing aquaculture (commercial fish farming), supervising the safety of fishing vessel navigation and rescue operations in fishing areas as well as fish conservation measures.

One of the Agency’s top objectives is to ensure the sustainable development of the fishery industry, which makes a significant contribution to the country’s food security and is a driver of economic growth in the coastal regions.

The Russian Federation accounts for more than 5.5% of global fish production and ranks fourth in the world in terms of this indicator. In 2017, Russian fishermen had a record catch rate for the past 25 years: 4.9 million tonnes of aquatic biological resources were caught, or almost 3% more than in 2016. Industry organizations had turnover of RUB 310 billion, an increase of 7% from 2016 in current prices.

With the informational support of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.

Operator of the Forum: Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented non-financial development institution and a major organizer of international conventions, exhibition and public events.

The Roscongress Foundation was founded in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia’s economic potential and strengthening the country’s image by organizing international conventions, exhibitions, and public events. The Foundation develops substantive content for such events, providing companies and organizations with advice, information, and expert guidance, and offering comprehensive evaluation, analysis, and coverage of the Russian and global economic agendas. It offers administrative services and promotional support for business projects and helps to attract investment, including in the form of public-private partnerships.

Today, its annual programme includes events held from Montevideo to Vladivostok, offering an opportunity to bring together global business leaders, experts, the media, and government officials in one place, creating favourable conditions for dialogue and the promotion of new ideas and projects, and assisting in the creation of social enterprise and charity projects.