SKB (SAKURA BLOOM) virtual currency announces use of SKB token for Regenerative Medicine

Press Releases
August 31, 9:00 UTC+3
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

NEGTEC Co., Ltd. Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

"We have developed a revolutionary program that allows SKB token users to access state-of-the-art Regenerative Medicine technology," said Takakazu Hirono, President of NEGTEC Co., Ltd. and founder of cryptocurrency SAKURA BLOOM (SKB).  

This CD34 Reagent positive cell separation machine, known as "CliniMACS," is supported by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare "designated pioneer examination designation system," and allows SKB token users to access the life-changing CliniMACS machines for their health using the SKB token.

NEGTEC Co., Ltd. established a 100% investment subsidy on "Dream Kicker" as the contribution catalyst using ERC20Token SKB coin.  "We used Dream Kicker to introduce CliniMACS Regenerative Medicine using the CD34 'positive cell,' as we believe many medical institutions are adopting use of the technology, and the use of SKB as the currency to pay for the service," said President Hirono. 

We are convinced that treatment by Regenerative Medicine is very desirable and needed by consumers. Having medical institutions in Japan introduce this fabulous technology, SKB token users around the world have access to use CliniMACS Regenerative Medicine and pay for using the machine using the SKB token. 

This is powerful and simple access to Regenerative Medicine.  The SKB health watch (pictured here) awards those who use the watch with SKB tokens by tracking healthy activities such as walking, running and other types of exercise.  "One of our primary objectives is to help people live a more healthy and active lifestyle," said Hirono.  

The SKB tokens a consumer earns using the SKB health watch are stored in the SKB digital Wallet, allowing the user to transmit and receive SKB tokens for services, including Regenerative Medicine.

Today's press conference is available on YouTube by clicking the links below:

English 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZiUTaS5ASM

Japanese
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=puOsBCgQrzo

Korean
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fyZ9e_1CzIo

Chinese 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BN0A4P-DiRU

"NEGTEC is not just a company that operates virtual currency, but by using virtual currency SKB, we build a future where many services become easily available."

