Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

The Roosevelt Family Welcomes the Grand Opening of House of GuangYuYuan TCM Medical Center

Press Releases
August 29, 12:30 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

SHANGHAI, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In its latest international partnership, the oldest of the "Big 4" TCM brands celebrated the opening of the GuangYuYuan TCM Medical Center at the House of Roosevelt in Shanghai. The opening ceremony was the latest in a series of cultural exchanges initiated by GuangYuYuan in an effort to share Traditional Chinese Medicine with the world.

Guo Jiaxue, Chairman of Topsun Group and Head of GuangYuYuan Chinese Herbal Medicine Co., Ltd. explained the significance of this collaboration: "With nearly 500 years of history, we are about more than just Traditional Chinese Medicine. We represent the preservation of our national heritage and in the spirit of 'One Belt, One Road,' sharing TCM culture with the world. The Roosevelt family also makes considerable conservation efforts and continues to make investments around the globe."

Tweed Roosevelt warmly congratulated GuangYuYuan on the opening of the GuangYuYuan National TCM Medical Center. The intimate event was attended by approximately 100 guests from home and abroad including: the President of the Shanghai Medical Association Xu Jianguang, Deputy director of Shanghai Health and Family Planning Commission Zhang Huaiqiong, Executive Vice President of Shanghai TCM Association Hu Hongyi, Deputy District Chief Official, Li Yuan, Consul General of Egypt Khaled Youssef, Consul General of Greece Vassilis Xiros.

About GuangYuYuan

GuangYuYuan was founded in 1541. In 2003 it was acquired by a leading Chinese pharmaceutical conglomerate, Xi'an Topsun Group, and is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange under the name GuangYuYuan Chinese Herbal Medicine Co. Ltd., stock number 600771. In 2006, GuangYuYuan was honored by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, receiving its "Time-Honored Brand" appellation. Two of GuangYuYuan's oldest products, GuilingJi and Dingkun Dan, have been declared to be part of China's intangible cultural heritage and their formulas have been named national secrets.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin suggests raising retirement age to 60 for women, 65 for men
2
Russian Northern Fleet’s naval group holds drills in Mediterranean
3
Russia tests ‘robocop’ power armor enabling soldiers to fire machine-guns with one hand
4
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
5
Ruble gains ground against dollar and euro after Putin’s address
6
Diplomat slams report on meeting between US, Syrian special services as ‘fake news’
7
Aeroflot’s CEO gets re-elected
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT