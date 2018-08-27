Russian Politics & Diplomacy
FINOPOLIS 2018 Start-ups Contest Finished Accepting Applications

August 27, 14:59 UTC+3

More than 100 teams from more than 10 regions of Russia submitted applications

© Roscongress

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. FINOPOLIS 2018 Fintech Start-ups Contest concluded accepting participation applications. More than 100 teams from more than 10 regions of Russia submitted applications. The main focus of start-ups is biometric data processing, services for creating marketplaces, AI-based digital profile creation, scoring solutions and others.

After moderation, the contest committee will consider the applications received and select 10 teams that will participate in the finals of the contest at FINOPOLIS 2018 in Sochi. The finalists will be announced in early September.

The finals will take place on 18 October, the first day of FINOPOLIS 2018 in Sochi. Participants will present their projects in the format of a seven-minute pitching session, will tell about the project’s concept, issues it addresses and the proposed solution, and also present the business model of the project and its team. Summarizing the results of the pitch sessions, the panel of judges will choose three winners, who will receive grants of 1 to 3 million roubles for business development. The awards ceremony will take place on the final day of the Forum, 19 October.

Also, during the days of FINOPOLIS 2018 the contest participants will have a designated area at the FinTech Start-ups Alley for meetings with potential customers. Start-ups’ representatives will have an opportunity to attend the plenary and section meetings of the Forum.

The Bank of Russia with the support of the Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of FINOPOLIS 2018.

The Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented non-financial development institution and a major organizer of international conventions, exhibition and public events.

The Roscongress Foundation was founded in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia’s economic potential and strengthening the country’s image by organizing international conventions, exhibitions, and public events. The Foundation develops substantive content for such events, providing companies and organizations with advice, information, and expert guidance, and offering comprehensive evaluation, analysis, and coverage of the Russian and global economic agendas. It offers administrative services and promotional support for business projects and helps to attract investment, including in the form of public-private partnerships.

Today, its annual programme includes events held from Montevideo to Vladivostok, offering an opportunity to bring together global business leaders, experts, the media, and government officials in one place, creating favourable conditions for dialogue and the promotion of new ideas and projects, and assisting in the creation of social enterprise and charity projects.

www.roscongress.org

