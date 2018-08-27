FINOPOLIS 2018 Start-ups Contest Finished Accepting Applications

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. FINOPOLIS 2018 Fintech Start-ups Contest concluded accepting participation applications. More than 100 teams from more than 10 regions of Russia submitted applications. The main focus of start-ups is biometric data processing, services for creating marketplaces, AI-based digital profile creation, scoring solutions and others.

After moderation, the contest committee will consider the applications received and select 10 teams that will participate in the finals of the contest at FINOPOLIS 2018 in Sochi. The finalists will be announced in early September.

The finals will take place on 18 October, the first day of FINOPOLIS 2018 in Sochi. Participants will present their projects in the format of a seven-minute pitching session, will tell about the project’s concept, issues it addresses and the proposed solution, and also present the business model of the project and its team. Summarizing the results of the pitch sessions, the panel of judges will choose three winners, who will receive grants of 1 to 3 million roubles for business development. The awards ceremony will take place on the final day of the Forum, 19 October.

Also, during the days of FINOPOLIS 2018 the contest participants will have a designated area at the FinTech Start-ups Alley for meetings with potential customers. Start-ups’ representatives will have an opportunity to attend the plenary and section meetings of the Forum.

The Bank of Russia with the support of the Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of FINOPOLIS 2018.

