Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

"One Belt And One Road" Scientific Research Institute Alliance was established in Shenyang

Press Releases
June 20, 16:42 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

SHENYANG, China, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 14, the "One Belt And One Road" Scientific Research Institute Alliance establishment conference was held in Shenyang. Forty research institutes from 18 cities at home and abroad jointly launched the "One Belt And One Road" Scientific Research Institute Alliance.

The conference adopted the union constitution, and released Shenyang declaration of the "One Belt And One Road" Scientific Research Institute Alliance. The first council of the alliance was selected, and Shenyang Surveying Geotechnical Research Institute Co., Ltd of MCC was elected as the President unit.

Shenyang, with great positional advantage and development space, is an important node city of "The Belt and Road". To initiate the "One Belt And One Road" Research Institute Alliance is one of the important measures for Shenyang municipal government to build a modern international metropolis.

Shenyang municipal government hopes that the "One Belt And One Road" Research Institute Alliance will promote cultural exchanges and enhance international mutual trust through think tank communication and technical services, and that the Alliance will also explore new ways to complement each other and to pursue openness and development, providing new energy for Shenyang in its construction to be a Northeastern Asia center for scientific and technological innovation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s military group in Crimea ready to repel any attack — defense minister
2
Russia to launch construction of nuclear-powered guided missile destroyer
3
Russia’s first solar vehicle successfully passes tests
4
Russian Navy accepts cutting-edge amphibious assault ship for service
5
World Cup oracle cat predicts Russia will win match against Egypt
6
Russia's experience gained in Syria prompts creation of new amphibious ship
7
Moscow slams Canadian top diplomat’s statement about democracy as inappropriate
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT