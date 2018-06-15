Chelyabinsk to Take Advantage of Foreign Experience in Preparation for SCO, BRICS Summits

Moscow, 2018, June 15. Boris Dubrovsky, Governor of Chelyabinsk Region, held a number of meetings on June 9–10, during his visit as part of the official delegation of the Russian Federation to China. The meetings were devoted to organization of the largest international summits. As the head of the region noted, the foreign experience will be useful in the preparation for the SCO and BRICS summits, which will be held in Chelyabinsk in 2020.

“Our goal was to study their experience in preparing and hosting the SCO summits. We learned a lot of useful and interesting things through cooperation with our colleagues. Many of those things made us revisit what we are doing now. We’ll keep working with this information,” said Boris Dubrovsky.

The meeting with Zhang Zongyan, President of China Railway Group Limited, had a special practical bearing and was held to discuss the prospects for company’s participation in the Ural High-speed Railway construction project. It will use the infrastructure legacy of SCO and BRICS summits that will be held in Chelyabinsk in 2020 to support Russia’s bid for the World Expo 2025 in Yekaterinburg.

“We think of Chelyabinsk – Yekaterinburg HSR as a key link along the Moscow – Beijing route. Thus, in this context partnershi with Chinese companies is an absolutely logical step. Throughout the life of the HSR project we have repeatedly cooperated with the Chinese side. I can say that once Chelyabinsk qualified to host SCO and BRICS summits 2020, the interest of Chinese side in our project grew substantially. We are already discussing the subject matter in details. For instance, Qingdao hosted the meeting with the President of China Railway Group to discuss our further cooperation. As a result of this meeting, we agreed to draft a protocol on joint implementation of the Chelyabinsk – Yekaterinburg HSR,” Boris Dubrovsky emphasized.

Chelyabinsk is the designated location for the Council of Heads of SCO Member States session and BRICS leaders meeting in 2020, in accordance with the Presidential Decree No. 110 ‘On the Organizational Committee for Preparation and Provision of the Russian Federation's Presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2019–2020 and in the BRICS association in 2020.

­The Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented non-financial development institution and a major organizer of international conventions, exhibition and public events.

The Roscongress Foundation was founded in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia’s economic potential and strengthening the country’s image by organizing international conventions, exhibitions, and public events. The Foundation develops substantive content for such events, providing companies and organizations with advice, information, and expert guidance, and offering comprehensive evaluation, analysis, and coverage of the Russian and global economic agendas. It offers administrative services and promotional support for business projects and helps to attract investment, including in the form of public-private partnerships.

Today, its annual programme includes events held from Montevideo to Vladivostok, offering an opportunity to bring together global business leaders, experts, the media, and government officials in one place, creating favourable conditions for dialogue and the promotion of new ideas and projects, and assisting in the creation of social enterprise and charity projects