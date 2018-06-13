Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Oriental Yuhong launched hot-melt waterproofing membrane construction equipment

Press Releases
June 13, 12:22 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At the China International Roofing & Waterproofing Expo 2018, Oriental Yuhong, the largest waterproofing system service provider in Asia, launched a series of intelligent hot-melt waterproofing membrane construction equipments, the HotterMan Zandra and HotterMan Spanker, which greatly improve the efficiency of waterproofing construction.

With three core technologies of automatic paving system, intelligent control system and efficient premixed heating system, HotterMan can complete a series of actions, such as walking, trajectory correction, heating the waterproofing membrane and ground, compacting and paving. Under the same condition of two-people operating, the HotterMan construction speed can reach 5m/min, which is more than 6 times of the human speed. Through intelligent control, the waterproofing membrane will not be baked excessively or insufficiently. Then it will be compacted, and the elastic pressing plate can be used on every base layer, achieving 100% full adhesion effect.

The HotterMan intelligent hot-melt waterproofing membrane construction equipment also has the characteristics of energy conservation, environmental protection, economic and durable, which makes intelligent construction possible, getting a reliable and stable quality. It has been applied to Beijing Daxing International Airport, the commercial real estate projects and so on. It won high praise from the users by its quick and good construction effects.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat emphasizes Russia’s military planning takes into account NATO’s steps
2
Kremlin: Trump-Kim summit proves there is no alternative to finding political solution
3
Putin to meet with North Korea's ceremonial leader
4
Russian top diplomat comments on Korean Peninsula denuclearization
5
Kremlin: Donald Trump welcome guest at FIFA World Cup
6
No grounds to increase export duty on oil products so far, Deputy PM says
7
Putin to meet with foreign leaders arriving for FIFA World Cup in Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT