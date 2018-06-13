Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Infortrend GS 5000 Boosts Performance and Efficiency for Modern Data Centers

Press Releases
June 13, 12:00 UTC+3
NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) announced today that EonStor GS 5000, the high performance storage system exclusively designed for data centers, is loaded with Intel's Xeon E5 8-core processor and features a powerful throughput performance of 22 GB/s. With support of 4 independent expansion slots connecting to a maximum of 1680 drives (more than 20 PB), 16 expansion host boards for maximum connectivity of 64 x 16Gb/s Fiber Channel, and up to 1TB of memory expansion, the EonStor GS 5000 delivers exceptional data throughput, connectivity, and expansion. Furthermore, advanced protocol support (8/16 FC, 1/10/40 GbE and 56 GbE InfiniBand, etc.) and unified storage architecture (NAS + SAN + cloud) allow enterprise users to meet the most demanding performance of data centers while retaining the flexibility of targeted deployment.

EonStor GS 5000 comes with the simple and powerful EonOne management tool, allowing IT personnel to monitor and manage multiple systems from one central interface and stay on top of storage conditions anytime, anywhere with complete event notifications. The built-in Cloud Storage Gateway feature can easily integrate with major cloud services such as Amazon S3, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud for capacity expansion, data backup, and cloud cache.

"The powerful throughput of EonStor GS 5000 can effectively boost the performance and efficiency required by modern data centers, making it the perfect choice for enterprises looking for high performance storage to process massive amount of data," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

Click here for more details about the EonStor GS 5000 series products.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

