23 Shenyang colleges and universities join "One Belt And One Road" university alliance

Press Releases
June 13, 9:00 UTC+3
1 pages in this article

LANZHOU, China, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 7, representatives of Shenyang 23 institutions of higher learning signed up for "One Belt And One Road" university alliance at Lanzhou University. At the same time, the alliance announced that the preparation work of "Shenyang alliance branch" would be led by Northeastern University.

"One Belt And One Road" university alliance was established in 2015. 170 universities have joined the alliance, and Lanzhou University serves as the secretary-general's unit.

In recent years, "One Belt And One Road" university alliance has made a great contribution to improving comprehensive communication and cooperation in education, science and technology, culture and other fields among the universities along the belt and road, which has formed a great influence and a leading demonstration effect on the countries along the belt and road.

Shenyang is the main framework of "six corridors and six roads" in the construction of "One Belt And One Road", and Shenyang is also the Northeast Passage's important node of "China, Mongolia and Russia" economic corridor.

Shenyang municipal government organized Shenyang universities to join the alliance and started the preparation for the establishment of Shenyang alliance branch. The Shenyang universities will host a series of theme forums and communication activities about the construction of "One Belt And One Road", the development of economic corridor between China, Mongolia and Russia, the improvement of Northeast Asia and the revitalization of northeast China's old industrial base. The Shenyang alliance branch will also serve regional economic and social development and explore the establishment of the "northern channel" for international talent training.

International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
