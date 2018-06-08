Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Bifacial Mono PERC Module Receives TUV Rheinland Certificate on Solar Power Generation

Press Releases
June 08, 9:00 UTC+3
BEIJING, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: JASO) ("JA Solar"), one of the world's largest manufacturers of high-performance solar power products, today announced that the electricity generating capability of its bifacial mono PERC double glass module was certified by international authoritative testing institute TUV Rheinland. The PERC modules were installed at the Qinghai Yellow River Hydropower Chen Yang solar plant and were tested, analyzed and verified by TUV Rheinland for a 185-day period (from October 14, 2017 to April 16, 2018). JA Solar's 5.5 MW bifacial mono PERC double-glass modules demonstrated a 10.5% increase in power generation when compared to conventional mono modules that used same single-axis tracking technology.

The excellent performance attributes of the JA Solar bifacial mono PERC double-glass module are due to its PERC cell. The rear side of the PERC cell can collect diffused and reflected sunlight, resulting in additional electricity generation. This approach is recognized as an effective approach to minimize the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE). Powered by 5.5MW of JA Solar's high-efficiency mono PERC modules, the Qinghai Yellow River Hydropower Chen Yang solar project is the world's first large-scale plant that uses bifacial mono PERC double-glass modules.

As a PERC patent holder, JA Solar continues to conduct research and development and provide advanced PERC product solutions. In the first quarter of 2017, the JA Solar achieved mass production of bifacial mono PERC double-glass modules. The PERC modules not only produce high power output, but have attractive characteristics due to the double glass structure, such as resistance to wear, abrasion and corrosion, as well as zero permeability to water. Because of those characteristics, JA Solar's high-quality PERC modules can be used under extreme environmental conditions such as high temperature or high humidity found in desert or coastal climates, resulting in reliable and stable electricity generation.

For more information, please visit www.jasolar.com.

