Microsoft announces 2018 Partner of the Year winners and finalists

REDMOND, Washington, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Thursday announced the winners and finalists of the Microsoft 2018 Partner of the Year Awards. The annual awards recognize top Microsoft partners demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. Award winners and finalists from around the world will be recognized at Microsoft Inspire taking place July 15–19, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
This year, Microsoft acknowledged partners in 39 categories celebrating each of the solution areas, industries and many more. The award finalists and winners were selected from more than 2,600 nominations collected from 115 different countries worldwide based on their commitment to customers, their solution's impact on the market and exemplary use of Microsoft technologies.
"It's an honor to recognize the 2018 Partner of the Year Award winners and finalists, which represent the best and most forward-thinking innovators coming out of our partner community," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. "These companies are bringing cutting-edge solutions to complex business challenges and providing digital transformation opportunities for their customers. Congratulations to each winner and finalist." Schuster has also congratulated the winners and finalists in a blog post on the Microsoft Partner Network website.
Categories, winners and finalists appear below. A complete list, including the Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award winners for 2018, is available at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.
Alliance Global Commercial ISV Partner of the Year
Alliance SI Partner of the Year
Application Innovation Partner of the Year
Artificial Intelligence Partner of the Year
Azure Compete Partner of the Year
Big Data Analytics Partner of the Year
Customer Experience Partner of the Year
Data Estate Modernization Partner of the Year
Datacenter Transformation Partner of the Year
DevOps Partner of the Year
Dynamics 365 for Field Service Partner of the Year
Dynamics 365 for Talent Partner of the Year
Dynamics Customer Service Partner of the Year
Dynamics for Finance and Operations Partner of the Year
Dynamics Sales Partner of the Year
Education Partner of the Year
Financial Services Partner of the Year
Government Partner of the Year
Health Partner of the Year
Indirect Provider Partner of the Year
Intelligent Communications Partner of the Year
Internet of Things Partner of the Year
Learning Partner of the Year
Manufacturing Partner of the Year
Media & Communications Partner of the Year
Microsoft CityNext Partner of the Year
Modern Desktop (formerly Powered Device) of the Year
Modern Workplace Transformation Partner of the Year
Open Source Applications & Infrastructure on Azure Partner of the Year
Open Source Data & AI Partner of the Year
Partner for Social Impact Partner of the Year
Partner Seller Excellence in Technology, Sales and/or Licensing Partner of the Year
Platform Partner of the Year
Power BI Partner of the Year
Project and Portfolio Management Partner of the Year
Retail Partner of the Year
SAP on Azure Partner of the Year
Security and Compliance Partner of the Year
Teamwork Partner of the Year
