Microsoft announces 2018 Partner of the Year winners and finalists

REDMOND, Washington, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Thursday announced the winners and finalists of the Microsoft 2018 Partner of the Year Awards. The annual awards recognize top Microsoft partners demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. Award winners and finalists from around the world will be recognized at Microsoft Inspire taking place July 15–19, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This year, Microsoft acknowledged partners in 39 categories celebrating each of the solution areas, industries and many more. The award finalists and winners were selected from more than 2,600 nominations collected from 115 different countries worldwide based on their commitment to customers, their solution's impact on the market and exemplary use of Microsoft technologies.

"It's an honor to recognize the 2018 Partner of the Year Award winners and finalists, which represent the best and most forward-thinking innovators coming out of our partner community," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. "These companies are bringing cutting-edge solutions to complex business challenges and providing digital transformation opportunities for their customers. Congratulations to each winner and finalist." Schuster has also congratulated the winners and finalists in a blog post on the Microsoft Partner Network website.

Categories, winners and finalists appear below. A complete list, including the Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award winners for 2018, is available at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.

Alliance Global Commercial ISV Partner of the Year

Winner: AT&T

Alliance SI Partner of the Year

Winner: Accenture/Avanade

Application Innovation Partner of the Year

Winner: Larsen & Toubro Infotech

Finalist: Datacom

Finalist: Neal Analytics

Artificial Intelligence Partner of the Year

Winner: Insight

Finalist: KPMG Consulting Co. Ltd.

Finalist: eSmart Systems

Finalist: RedPoint Global Inc.

Azure Compete Partner of the Year

Winner: GTPLUS

Finalist: Wragby Business Solutions and Technologies Ltd.

Finalist: Convergent Computing (CCO)

Finalist: Infront Consulting Group

Big Data Analytics Partner of the Year

Winner: Cognizant Technology Solutions

Finalist: WIPRO

Finalist: BlueGranite Inc.

Finalist: Neudesic

Customer Experience Partner of the Year

Winner: Content and Code

Finalist: Quadrasystems.net India Private Ltd.

Finalist: Insight

Finalist: Qorus Software

Data Estate Modernization Partner of the Year

Winner: pmOne AG

Finalist: Northdoor plc

Finalist: Cognizant Technology Solutions

Finalist: Datometry

Datacenter Transformation Partner of the Year

Winner: Ensono

Finalist: 10th Magnitude

Finalist: Hanu Software Inc.

Finalist: Rackspace

DevOps Partner of the Year

Winner: Xpirit Netherlands

Finalist: Canarys Automations Private Ltd.

Finalist: InCycle Software

Finalist: Nebbia Technology

Dynamics 365 for Field Service Partner of the Year

Winner: Velrada

Finalist: eCraft Oy Ab

Finalist: Hitachi Solutions Ltd.

Finalist: DXC Eclipse

Dynamics 365 for Talent Partner of the Year

Winner: SAGlobal

Finalist: eBECS

Dynamics Customer Service Partner of the Year

Winner: eBECS

Finalist: Fusion5

Finalist: Accenture/Avanade

Finalist: PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies company

Dynamics for Finance and Operations Partner of the Year

Winner: Accenture/Avanade

Finalist: Infosys Ltd.

Finalist: AKA Enterprise Solutions (Formerly InterDyn AKA)

Finalist: Hitachi Solutions

Dynamics Sales Partner of the Year

Winner: NuSoft

Finalist: Cognizant Technologies

Finalist: KORUS Consulting

Finalist: Ecuity Edge

Education Partner of the Year

Winner: Campus Management

Finalist: ITWORX Education

Finalist: BrightBytes

Financial Services Partner of the Year

Winner: Vector Risk

Finalist: V.R.P. Veri Raporlama Programlama Bilisim Yazilim ve Danismanlik Hizmetleri Ticaret A.S.

Finalist: Finastra

Finalist: Insight

Government Partner of the Year

Winner: Axon Enterprises Inc.

Finalist: Black Marble

Finalist: Pythagoras Communications Ltd.

Finalist: EY

Health Partner of the Year

Winner: Solidsoft Reply

Finalist: KPMG LLP

Finalist: DXC Eclipse

Finalist: KenSci

Indirect Provider Partner of the Year

Winner: Tech Data

Finalist: Westcoast Ltd.

Finalist: Ingram Micro

Intelligent Communications Partner of the Year

Winner: Sada Systems

Finalist: Communicativ

Finalist: bluesource

Finalist: Modality Systems Ltd.

Internet of Things Partner of the Year

Winner: Crestron Electronics

Finalist: Energisme

Finalist: Fathym Inc.

Finalist: Marquam

Learning Partner of the Year

Winner: Digicomp Academy AG

Finalist: Institute for Information Industry

Manufacturing Partner of the Year

Winner: ICONICS

Finalist: ABB Group

Finalist: Icertis Inc.

Finalist: PROS Inc.

Media & Communications Partner of the Year

Winner: Advvy

Finalist: NV Interactive

Finalist: Avid

Finalist: Hewlett-Packard Enterprise LLC

Microsoft CityNext Partner of the Year

Winner: Bentley Systems

Finalist: Meemim Inc.

Finalist: Black Marble

Finalist: Cubic Transportation Systems

Modern Desktop (formerly Powered Device) of the Year

Winner: Insight

Finalist: AMTRA Solutions

Finalist: Dell

Finalist: DXC

Modern Workplace Transformation Partner of the Year

Winner: Dimension Data

Finalist: Logicalis

Finalist: Sulava Oy

Finalist: Otsuka Corp.

Open Source Applications & Infrastructure on Azure Partner of the Year

Winner: 10th Magnitude

Finalist: Nordcloud

Finalist: 4ward

Finalist: SNP Technologies Inc.

Open Source Data & AI Partner of the Year

Winner: Cloudera

Finalist: PT Mitra Integrasi Informatika

Finalist: KORUS Consulting

Finalist: Application Consulting Training Solutions

Partner for Social Impact Partner of the Year

Winner: ProServeIT Corp.

Finalist: Alianza Corp.

Finalist: New Signature

Partner Seller Excellence in Technology, Sales and/or Licensing Partner of the Year

Winner: Erik Moll, COMPAREX Canada

Finalist: Michael Jonsson, Avanade

Finalist: Andrew Mackay, Teambase

Finalist: Mark Pierce, New Signature

Platform Partner of the Year

Winner: Provance

Finalist: Anywhere.24 GmbH

Finalist: Joint Submission: PROS Inc., Icertis and VeriPark

Finalist: SAGlobal

Power BI Partner of the Year

Winner: Slalom

Finalist: Truenorth Corp.

Finalist: IT-Logix AG

Finalist: Teambase

Project and Portfolio Management Partner of the Year

Winner: CPS

Finalist: Prosperi

Finalist: Projectum

Finalist: Sensei Project Solutions

Retail Partner of the Year

Winner: Teambase

Finalist: Blue Yonder GmbH

Finalist: Synerise S.A.

Finalist: Tallan Inc.

SAP on Azure Partner of the Year

Winner: Accenture/Avanade

Finalist: Infosys Ltd.

Finalist: CoreToEdge

Finalist: Brillio

Security and Compliance Partner of the Year

Winner: Oxford Computer Group - UK

Finalist: NELITE

Finalist: Joint Submission: Mavim B.V. & Motion10

Finalist: Planet Technologies

Teamwork Partner of the Year

Winner: Adopt & Embrace

Finalist: Quadrasystems.net India Private Ltd.

Finalist: Rapid Circle

Finalist: Content and Code

About Microsoft Inspire

Microsoft Inspire provides Microsoft's partner community with access to key marketing and business strategies, leadership, and information regarding specific customer solutions designed to help partners succeed in the marketplace. Along with informative learning opportunities covering sales, marketing, services and technology, Microsoft Inspire is an ideal setting for partners to garner valuable knowledge from their peers and from Microsoft. More information can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.