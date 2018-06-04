Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Chinese Fenjiu Group hosts a dialogue about quality in Moscow

Press Releases
June 04, 16:10 UTC+3

The event is a key step in the firm's globalization drive

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The China-Russia Dialogue About Quality event themed "international quality drives us to a better future" was jointly held by Chinese Fenjiu Group and the International Exchange Center at the Moscow Representative Office of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) in Moscow, Russia on May 29. 

Li Qiuxi, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Fenjiu Group, one of China's top four baijiu brands, mentioned how he is constantly thinking about the best way to carry out a globalization drive for Chinese baijiu during his keynote speech. 

Mr. Li said that given that we operate in a world that has become an interconnected global economy characterized by integrated development, it behooves the world's company to speed up development in line with the One Belt, One Road initiative. Government agencies, drink associations and makers worldwide need to deepen exchanges and cooperation in terms of policy consultation, standards setting and culture integration, paving the way for the promising prospects of the drink industry. 

Mr. Li's viewpoint resonated with attendees. Di Jiankai, former director of market operations at China's Ministry of Commerce, expressed his appreciation for Fenjiu Group's best-in-class standards in terms of food safety, saying: "Fenjiu needs to keep expanding into new markets and taking local customs and preferences into consideration to meet the expectations of new consumers."

Li Xiaofei, Chief Engineer of the China Association for Quality, said that as China has entered an era focusing on the development of products that embody the pursuit of excellence following a period of fast development, China's government, quality assurance organizations and companies are working together towards the goal of quality first-based economic development. Fenjiu, one of China's time-honored brands, boasts high competence and long experience in quality control, which is vital if Chinese baijiu is to establish a strong presence in global markets. 

The China-Russia Dialogue marked the start of the 2018 Fenjiu Global Quality Tour. The Fenjiu Group chairman explained the next phase of the globalization roadmap: the Chinese maker plans to engage in meaningful discussions and exchanges on quality control with Russian authorities and industry insiders in a move to deepen the partnership in terms of policies, industry standards, investment and trade.

He also pointed out that although the One Belt, One Road initiative originated in China, the entire world will benefit. Fenjiu is a Chinese brand and aims to facilitate global partnerships and innovation in drink products via the integration of policies, standards and cultures, giving the world an opportunity to appreciate the quality of made-in-China goods and letting the mild flavor of Fenjiu spread all over the world.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin signs law on countersanctions against unfriendly states
2
Russia expects foreign leaders to attend 2018 FIFA World Cup
3
Russia’s Pacific Fleet warships to hold drills with Vietnam’s navy
4
Bank of Russia expects banking sector cleanup to finish soon
5
Head of House of Romanovs drives over Crimean bridge in Russian-made Lada car
6
Armenian premier may be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize — media
7
Over 3,000 troops to take part in Shanghai security bloc’s drills in Urals
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT