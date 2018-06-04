Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

GLOSFER Launches Hycon, its In-House Developed Cryptocurrency

Press Releases
June 04, 9:18 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

SEOUL, South Korea, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOSFER, a first-generation blockchain company in South Korea, successfully launched the main network of Hycon blockchain, marking the true beginning of the Infinity Project.

The Main Network launch signifies that the users can now set up a digital wallet (https://wallet.hycon.io/) and begin mining.

HYCON's code has been publicly released on GitHub as scheduled. The code has been thoroughly examined and implemented by the GLOSFER in-house development team, as well as externally reviewed and audited by third-party security specialists Entersoft Australia.

Jane Hong, Director of Marketing for HYCON, said: "This is a great moment for the team, everyone including the blockchain engineers, the marketing and business development team, and the various parts of the company which encompasses the Infinity Project," adding that "we'd like to thank you wholeheartedly for your support."

"The release of the HYCON blockchain marks the start of the real hard work. We look forward to impressing the world with our future development plans," said GLOSFER CEO, Taewon Kim.

About GLOSFER: GLOSFER is a leading blockchain technology and services company in South Korea. Building on its roots as a first-generation blockchain company, GLOSFER strives to expand its activities into various industries to bolster its reach in both domestic and international markets, by leveraging innovative technologies and services, including its PHP API blockchain platform PACKUTH and its online and offline cryptocurrency trading platforms. With its upcoming Infinity Project, powered by its HYCON coin, the company seeks to establish and facilitate its cryptocurrency ecosystem while contributing to a more transparent and fair society based on blockchain technology through cooperation with public institutions.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia wraps up state trials of large amphibious assault ship
2
Russia discusses air defense system deliveries with Rwanda
3
Moscow keeping close eye on NATO drills in Baltics
4
FIFA World Cup FAN ID holders get greenlight for visa-free entry to Russia
5
Russia expects BRICS to back information security initiative
6
Press review: Moscow set to mediate Israel-Palestine talks and OPEC+ deal may see changes
7
Russian jazz festival marks the 15th anniversary with sold-out concerts
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT