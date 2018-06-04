Bizblocks to Launch a Hardware Wallet Security Platform Combined with the Chain

DAEJEON, South Korea, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A start-up company Bizblocks in South Korea, one of the most developed IT countries, is in focus in the industry for developing the world's first comprehensive platform for personal and enterprise blockchain hardware security based on the most powerful key combining several core keys and NFC of mobile phones.

Despite the advanced technology of the blockchain, the security part of the private key is always at the center of controversy and attention. 'Kaiser Wallet' of Bizblocks complements existing hardware wallet shortcomings and runs on various operating systems such as PC, Android, IOS, Linux. Kaiser Wallet uses the most important technology to issue new assets and transact them in blockchain area safely. Kaiser Wallet, which is about to be launched in early June and consists of a basic 1set (daily+backup), will be priced at $30-$50 with high price competitiveness. It is the same size as a credit card and has both practicality and portability carried in a pocket or purse. Security is further enhanced with the two factor system, which combines hardware and quantum authentication.

Jung, In-Young, Bizblocks Inc. CEO, says the development is complete and the production is underway. The conference for business description will be held at the beginning of June and will be distributed around the world at the same time. Jung is also preparing overseas IR in more than 20 countries to promote security technology. He says Kaiser Wallet has the advantages of high security, low price, safety and convenience, simple use, a widely expandable platform for personal or enterprise use, and more than 100 types of wallet loaded. He is confident not only that it is the world's best global share in the hardware security platform business but also that it will play a leading role in the blockchain security market in future. Bizblocks Inc. and the government of Kyrgyzstan made an agreement for the organization of the Pan-Central Asia Block Chain Council in conjunction with Russia and Central Asian countries and made a business contract for the organization of electronic government based on blockchain and for the 4th Industrial ICT integration complex on May 24, 2018.