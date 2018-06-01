Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Logo and Slogan Promoting Tokyo's Charms Abroad Campaign Ongoing in Russia

Press Releases
June 01, 9:00 updated at: June 01, 16:40 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

TOKYO, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is holding a campaign to promote Tokyo's charms overseas and also in a broad scope in Russia using the logo and slogan "Tokyo Tokyo Old meets New."

(Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201805284350-O1-T0j6c6rK)

The key messages -- "Unparalleled Excitement" and "Your Next Kick" -- have appeared at airports and on trains as well as various media outlets such as newspapers and magazines since June 1, 2018, as part of this full-scale promotional campaign. Also, along with promoting Tokyo's charms effectively to travelers around the world, it is spreading the image of Tokyo as a tourist destination worldwide.

The message conveyed by the logo and slogan:

Traditions passed on from the Edo period coexist with cutting-edge culture. The "Tokyo Tokyo Old meets New" slogan raises expectations for many surprises to be sent out to the rest of the world and along with that for new values to be created in Tokyo, where traditions continuing for 400 years from the feudal Edo (Tokyo today) period and cutting-edge culture born from the never-stopping evolution meet and merge together.

The design is made from brush and gothic fonts -- by repeating "Tokyo" using two different font types puts a strong emphasis on the image and identity of Tokyo where traditions and innovations are coexistent. Also, the black and blue colors used in the logo express the traditions and the sky that spreads towards the future, while the signature in the middle is based on the image of one tourist spot -- the Shibuya crossing.

The Metropolitan Government inquired citizens of Tokyo about their opinion on both the logo and slogan and officially decided on them in April 2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin hails Russia-OPEC cooperation
2
Kiev may be held accountable for MH17 incident — Dutch foreign minister
3
Cutting-edge missile corvette joins Russia’s Black Sea Fleet
4
Kim Jong-un: North Korea highly values Russia's course for opposing US dominance
5
Putin grants Russian citizenship to US athlete Jeffrey Monson
6
Kremlin slams mass media reports about existence of 'private Putin fund' as 'red herring'
7
Russian boxer Povetkin hopes for WBA belt bout against UK’s Joshua this fall
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT