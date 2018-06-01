Russian Politics & Diplomacy
PRASM expands blockchain ecosystem by signing consecutive MOUs

Press Releases
June 01, 9:00 UTC+3

Signing MOUs with health organizations such as CL143 Private MEDI-Aging Center, MyPartners from Kazakhstan, and Ankylosing Spondylitis Federation

SEOUL, South Korea, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PRASM, a bioinformatics network that decentralizes biometrics based on artificial intelligence (AI), announced its successful MOU closures with health organizations such as CL143 Private MEDI-Aging Center, MyPartners from Kazakhstan, and Ankylosing Spondylitis Federation.

PRASM network is a platform that saves biometrics via blockchain and analyzes the saved biometrics using AI to provide a customized solution for its users.

Through the newly signed MOU, CL143 Private MEDI-Aging Center will join the PRASM platform as a business stakeholder. The current PRASM platform consists of a number of healthcare organizations such as Oracle Medical Group from Korea, Klinik Mediskin from Malaysia, Pilates SantaFe from the U.S., and global NOVU Medical Aesthetic Clinic. Thus, this demonstrates that while other healthcare blockchain projects simply plan their overseas expansion virtually on their roadmap, PRASM has already become a global project as members and partners from numerous countries have already joined its project.

The new MOU closure with Kazakhstan is also a part of PRASM's overseas expansion. As both parties together decided to conduct a medical tourism in Central Asia, they plan to utilize the tokens for medical payments. Yong-Hyeon Kwon, medical director of PRASM, explained that "PRASM is an optimized project for wellness tourism since it is based on biometric data."

Lastly, the recent MOU closure with Ankylosing Spondylitis Federation is to employ bioinformatics from blockchain to develop a cure for ankylosing spondylitis. PRASM plans to establish a wellness integration center within 2018 after it ends its token sales. The core of this MOU is that the members of Ankylosing Spondylitis Federation will be able to use a personalized wellness service at this wellness center. According to PRASM, this MOU with Ankylosing Spondylitis Federation was signed for social contribution rather than financial benefits.

PRASM aims to continue signing MOU contracts in order to expand the blockchain ecosystem in the local and foreign wellness market. Seong-jin Kim, director of business development of PRASM, emphasized that "because PRASM members such as doctors and healthcare service entrepreneurs are already experienced in the wellness business, the possibility of executing this project is very high."

